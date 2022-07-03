El Dorado woman killed in accident

An El Dorado woman died and another person was injured in a crash on U.S. 167 near Hampton late Friday, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Leisa Fincher, 53, was killed when her 2010 Honda Accord crossed the centerline around 11:45 p.m., striking a trailer attached to a 2007 GMC Sierra in the opposite lane of traffic.

A passenger in the GMC, Ottis Lee, 44, of Hampton, was also injured in the collision.

The state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road dry at the time.