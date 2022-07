Jackson Edds has been named valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Little Rock Christian Academy.

William White is the salutatorian.

Edds, 18, whose parents are Shannon and Mark Edds, plans to attend Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia and study biomedical sciences or computer Science.

White, also 18, plans to go to Ouachita Baptist University, as well. He plans to study pre-med. White's parents are Cynthia and Justin White.