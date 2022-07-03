Home Of The Free: River Valley celebrates Fourth of July

River Valley cities have several events to celebrate the Fourth of July.

July Fourth events kick off at 7 a.m. Monday with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce 5K Freedom Fest Run. The race is $35 to enter and starts at the chamber, 16 Greenwood Square. Entries will be accepted until 20 minutes prior to the start.

Interested parties can sign up through runsignup.com/Race/AR/Greenwood/FreedomFestRun , or call the chamber at 996-6357 for more information.

Fort Smith is continuing its decades-long Mayor's Fourth of July Celebration.

Events start at 5 p.m. Monday at Harry E. Kelley River Park, 121 Riverfront Drive, with music by DJ Grand Master P., followed by Who Shot JR at 7 p.m., and two-time American Country Music New Female Vocalist Nominee RaeLynn at 8:30 p.m.

A fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m., accompanied with music by the River Valley Community Band.

Mayor George McGill says the event usually draws between 10,000 and 12,000 people and fills up the riverfront.

"It brings the whole city -- in fact, it brings the whole River Valley together, because we normally put on the largest firework show in the area. And we'll have great entertainment, food, and again, a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July," he says.

"It's one of those things that we as city government can give back to the people, give them something to do," McGill adds. "Because many times, people don't have resources to spend money on holidays like that. Some people can't afford to go to the lake. So we created an event in town that is convenient and free to everyone."

The event page on the city's website states alcohol is prohibited in the park, and no personal fireworks are allowed at the event. Participants are also asked to avoid rocky areas and the river, and no pedestrians should loiter on the West Fort Smith Bridge.

The Van Buren Chamber of Commerce says the city also will have a fireworks display at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex at 1 Toothaker Drive with gates opening at 7 p.m. Monday.

Depending on weather conditions, the Van Buren and Fort Smith fireworks displays should be visible from either site.

Here are a couple of other Fourth of July options:

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Pops on the River

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's 38th Pops on the River celebrates Independence Day at the River Market/First Security Bank Amphitheater in Riverfront Park at 400 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock.

Festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Monday in the downtown River Market area. Free family entertainment includes performances by Nicky Parrish featuring the group Kemistri, Rodney Block and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, followed at approximately 9:20-9:30 p.m. by a fireworks finale fired from the Main Street Bridge.

In the River Market, there will be children's train rides, games, caricatures and food trucks. Winrock Automotive of Little Rock will also have vehicles on display in the River Market Pavilion behind the Ottenheimer Market Hall.

"We are giving all military members, active, reserved or retired ... a discount card that can be used at many of the food and drink vendors and marketplace merchants as a way of saying how much we appreciate what they do for us and our country," says Amanda Copley, marketing and events director at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Check in with military ID at the Democrat-Gazette booth in the Market Place in the River Market's East Pavilion.

Admission is free. Amphitheater seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but you can reserve seats in advance for $10 via the Pops on the River website, arkansasonline.com/pops.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

'American Salute'

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas headlines "Fireworks Spectacular: An American Salute" at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. The orchestra and conductor Paul Haas will perform a program of patriotic pieces while honoring veterans "and those who bravely serve in our nation's armed forces." Fireworks will follow at approximately 9:15 p.m. Gates open at 6. Tickets are $3 (lawn/general admission; lawn-chair rentals are available for $10), $10 (sections A-D) and $25 (Gold Circle) plus fees. amptickets.com.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --6/30/16-- First Pentecostal Church employees Rosendo Ramirez (left) and Caleb Whitfield work Thursday afternoon setting up United States flags in front of the North Little Rock church. The flags were being put up for this weekends Fourth of July holiday.

