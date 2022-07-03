



Happy birthday (July 3): You'll use your skills to assist in the struggles of others. The insight and options you give people will be so valuable to them, they will pay you well and award you, too. More highlights: travel that unites hearts, the tables turning in a situation that is decades-old and an improvement or renovation that ends up paying for itself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): One person's cacophony is another person's jazz. You will make sense of the eclectic and find what's actionable in the poetic. And most importantly, you will help people feel seen as you endeavor to understand them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity is forming around you. It's still too early to know exactly what shape it will be, but hang in there a little longer and all will be revealed. Your greatest strength in the situation is your ignorance of the rules.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Problems you face on a daily basis are not unique to you; they affect thousands of others. You'll reach out and find support, not just for you but for everyone who might someday be helped by what you learn.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The leisurely pursuit that fascinates you will be well worth your time. The one that doesn't will be a waste. Don't let your friends or family talk you into anything that doesn't capture your interest right away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The one with the best idea isn't always the winner. It is the one who makes people feel something who will get the support. Whether that feeling is excitement, fear, optimism or affection, emotion makes things happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Money can create security, but it's not the only way or even the best way. You will strengthen your position through relationships. You'll listen and learn what people want and come to understand where your interests overlap.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's an invisible tether keeping you in orbit of a situation. If being centered in this way is keeping you from exploring the world and finding out who you would be in different experiences, you may now decide to cut the cord.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll assess your current position accurately and plot your next move strategically. Doing the right thing is only slightly harder than doing the convenient thing, and the extra effort will improve your future station markedly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Not long ago, you wouldn't have been able to express your thoughts and wishes with the kind of clarity and effectiveness you're now able to relay — a testament to all your recent learning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can be in any kind of mood and still knock key items off your list, but when you're enjoying yourself, you'll be twice as productive. So build amusement into the plan. Much will be accomplished in the name of fun and games.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The essence of business is solving problems. In a professional capacity, you wouldn't dream of pointing out a problem without offering a solution. You'll carry this principle over to your personal life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're an excellent teacher because you're on the constant lookout for signs of progress to reward. You recognize that however small an achievement may be, it's something to build on. You apply the principle to yourself.

GROUNDED MOON

As the conflict between Mercury and Neptune dissipates, the moon assists the cooldown with a grounded earth energy. Virgo lunar vibes are nurturing and practical — a solid balance to the fireworks of high emotion, as well as the fireworks of actual fireworks going off in anticipation of tomorrow’s celebration of Independence Day.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: After being expelled from seminary school at 14 and ending his high school wrestling career with a knee injury, Tom Cruise nabbed the lead in his high school’s production of “Guys and Dolls” and went on to become one of the most ubiquitous movie stars of his generation. A Cancer with moon, Venus and Uranus in Leo, the sign of entertainment, indicates a keen intuition and charisma to spare.



