• Elon Musk, CEO of electric car and solar energy company Tesla, was "honored to meet" Pope Francis in Italy, the billionaire announced in a post alongside a photo of them and four of Musk's children on Twitter -- the social media platform for which he has bid $44 billion.

• Elana Laber, 33, was charged with two counts first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead at two confinement sites in Iowa she was responsible for maintaining, the Sac County sheriff's office said.

• Dawan Ferguson, 49, will be sentenced to life in prison without parole after jurors in St. Louis County, Mo., found him guilty of murdering his 9-year-old disabled son who vanished in June 2003.

• Linda Cushmeyer, a retired third-grade teacher, said children who volunteer to read to cats during "Kitty Litter-ature" at Acadiana Animal Aid in Carencro, La., "enjoy showing off how well they can read and the ones who are not strong readers have been receptive to some help."

• Jen Fitzpatrick, a Google senior vice president, wrote in a blog post that the technology company is "committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products," noting that it will automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics.

• Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist, wrote on Twitter that she was "stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport" and prohibited from traveling to Paris for a book launch and photo exhibition despite procuring a French visa.

• Stephanie Williams, the United Nations special adviser on Libya, said the right to "protest should be respected and protected," but she condemned the storming of the House of Representatives headquarters in Tobruk, calling it "totally unacceptable" on Twitter.

• TaShun Bowden-Lewis, former supervisor of the public defender's office in the Waterbury Judicial District, has been appointed as the first Black woman to oversee Connecticut's Division of Public Defender Services.

• Kamanamaikalani Beamer, a former trustee of the Commission on Water Resource Management, said the Navy can ensure water near a base in Hawaii is safe to drink by "getting the [fuel] tanks out permanently, setting aside funds to remediate the water systems all across Oahu and replant our forests."