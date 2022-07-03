Business news in brief: Keller Williams moves to new office ; Obstetric emergency department opens

Keller Williams moves to new office

Keller Williams Market Pro Realty has opened a new location in Fayetteville. The office is on College Avenue next to Evelyn Hills Shopping Center. Keller Williams hosted a ribbon-cutting at the new office June 23.

Obstetric emergency department opens

Washington Regional has introduced a new obstetric emergency department located in its Women and Infants Center to increase access to care for pregnant patients with 24/7 care from a team of board-certified obstetricians. These obstetricians will also act as OB hospitalists, providing care for laboring patients at the Women and Infants Center until their OB/GYN arrives. They will also deliver babies of patients who do not have an OB/GYN.

