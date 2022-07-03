Lady NC continue with wins





Lady NC scored their first run Saturday without registering a hit.

As the top-ranked Women's Division C team in the Busch Softball Classic field, the expectations for Kaci Hamlin and her team were high entering Saturday's bracket play.

That first run was a sign of not only what was to come, but why those expectations were so high.

Lady NC, representing Conway, drew four consecutive walks to open their first game of the day against Upgrade from Louisiana. Thanks to countless hits and an inside-the-park home run, they amassed 19 runs before Upgrade had grabbed a bat.

Upgrade avoided the goose egg, scoring a second-inning run, but Lady NC added 5 runs to their total to secure the run-rule victory following the third inning.

Lady NC won their next game in much closer fashion, 15-12, to reach the semifinals of the open division.

"[We just want to] play our best and leave it all out on the field," Hamlin said. "That's all we ask for. Doesn't matter if we run-rule, win by one or we lose by one. As long as we left it all out on the field. That's all that matters."

Hamlin, 39, acts as a player-coach for Lady NC, bringing more than 20 years of slow-pitch experience with her. Hamlin is a one-time winner of the Classic with the Bryant Express and is hoping to bring that level of success to her new group.

"We have a good group of girls," Hamlin said. "We work together. We're a team. [Winning the Classic] can't happen without a team."

At the conclusion of the women's open bracket, Lady NC will begin the Women's Division C bracket where they hold the lone bye, with their first game set for 1 p.m. today.

One last ride

Mike Rhodes is walking away from softball.

Today will mark the final day of Rhodes' 22nd and final Busch Softball Classic as he steps away from the sport he has spent a quarter of a century playing.

As a 27-year-old, Rhodes moved to Arkansas in 2001 with no expectation of staying longer than six months, let alone the next 21 years. All he wanted to do was see his brother play out his senior year of high school football.

But after taking a job, making some friends and experiencing what the softball scene in Arkansas had to offer, he couldn't imagine living anywhere else.

The Busch Softball Classic had a large part to do with that. Rhodes played slow-pitch softball in Ohio prior to moving to Arkansas, having first seen the sport at a tournament in Cincinnati, but it wasn't until he played in his first tournament at the Sherwood Sports Complex that he had a true grasp on what the sport meant.

"There's no atmosphere like this anywhere in the country," Rhodes said. "The level of competition, the heritage and prestige of this tournament. It's one of the crown jewels in the country ... when I first moved to Arkansas and started playing tournament ball, this was the first time I came to a tournament and said, 'Wow, so this is what competitive softball is.'"

Along with playing in the last 22 Classics, Rhodes has been the team's sponsor for 16 of those. He has also sponsored women's teams throughout those 16 years.

Rhodes' No Pressure Sports feature players from Arkansas and Oklahoma. They lost their opening game Saturday 20-18 to JC Wraps/Anarchy Bat Co. but followed that with a string of wins in the losers bracket. They will face Sues Crew in the first round of today's Men's Division C bracket.

Rhodes said he plans on keeping his distance from softball after today in order to avoid the itch to get back onto the diamond, so he's soaking in every last moment he can.

"Every year that I've come down here I've just worried about being able to compete, but this year I wanted to make a point to play the hardest that I can [and also] sit back and soak it in," Rhodes said. "I'm just going to enjoy it, I'm going to laugh, I'm going to have a good time and whatever happens, happens. I want that to be my last memory of this place."

A family affair

When looking backs of the No Pressure Sports team uniforms one name stands out, and that's because of the frequency in which it appears.

Josh and Zach Royal have been playing together on NOP for the last few years, with their father Jerry recently joining as the first-base coach.

"It's cool to have everyone out here now while we're playing," Josh said.

Josh, 30, and Zach, 27, were instrumental in NOP's first win Saturday in the losers bracket, beating Carnage 27-19. NOP won its next two games by a combined three runs.

Jerry's addition wasn't out of necessity, there were plenty of capable people on NOP that could be the first-base coach, but it was his desire to spend as much time as possible with his sons that brought about the move.

In 2006, Jerry's wife, and Josh and Zach's mother, died four days before their 18-year wedding anniversary, leading the boys to move in with their grandparents. Jerry wasn't absent from his sons' lives during that time, but admittedly couldn't be the father he had aspired to be as alcohol took control of his life.

Since then, he has "made up for lost time" by going to as many of his sons' events as possible. And when the opportunity to help coach presented itself, it was something he couldn't pass up.

"I was just watching them and reminiscing, and when I got a little older I was like, you know, I want to go back and spend some time with them and watch them play and succeed," Jerry said.

Jerry was a slow-pitch softball player in the later 1990s and early 200s, traveling across the country for tournaments. For his first-ever tournament, he brought a lucky charm with him -- a 2-year-old Josh.

Jerry was gleaming with pride as he talked about his sons, the strides they've made in their personal lives and even their abilities on the field.

"These boys grew up on the ball fields from the time they were two years old. I [wasn't] near the athlete that they are. Back in the day in the 90s, yeah, we thought we were pretty good, but these guys, they just took it to a different level."

Josh and Zach's grandfather Kenny Sellers, who helped raise the boys, is disabled but hasn't let that stop him from attending their sporting events dating back to T-ball.

"It's cool to have three different generations [here]," Josh said. "My grandpa's here. My dad is here. I'm here. That's a cool aspect."





Lady NC’s Sarabeth Jackson gets the final out in Saturday’s 24-1 victory against UPGrade during the Busch Softball Classic at the Sherwood Sports Complex. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





