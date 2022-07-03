Little Rock hit and run leaves motorcyclist hurt, police seeking driver

Traffic was stopped Saturday afternoon in the 5300 block of Baseline Road after a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle left one person seriously injured and one person on the run from Little Rock police, a spokesman said.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, department spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said. There were no other serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene, and police were canvassing the area, Barnes said. The driver had not been publicly identified Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the department's Southwest Division were on the scene, and an accident reconstruction team had arrived, according to an alert from the department's app.