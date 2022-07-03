LIVE! in NWA: Ley Lines, Abby Howard and Ashtyn Barbaree to headline First Thursday

Music, yoga and slow bike rides are all part of the "Ozark Oasis" coming to the Fayetteville downtown square for First Thursday on July 7. Performing music will be Abby Howard, Ley Lines and Ashtyn Barbaree; serving as emcee is Melissa Caffrey, camp and programs director at Mount Sequoyah.

"Every First Thursday has three live performances, a vendor market, art installations, kids' zone, slow roll bike rides, and more. The experience changes each time with all activities relating to that month's overall concept. The themes can be broad, like 'A Closer Look,' while some are more literal like 'Dog Daze.' All events serve to highlight local creative talent and celebrate our community," says Chloe Bell, community engagement manager for Experience Fayetteville.

There will be a free yoga class at 6 p.m. with Trailside Yoga at the Fayetteville Town Center terrace. Food trucks Sweet Scoops Blender Bar, Margaret's Juan Rose, Hype Coffee, Poor Man's Pizza, Saguaro Southwest Grill, Flavorful Kettle Corn, ShoBo's Kitchen and Arkan-Thaw Ice Shavers will have food and drinks for sale. There will also be a pop-up art installation with a woven waterfall by artists Abby Hollis, Sezanna Wallace and Ziba Rajabi "composed of warp made of retired climbing ropes from Arkansas climbers and weft made of regionally found objects and fibers" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo River.

A group bike ride will tour Fayetteville's creeks and trails. The ride takes off from the square at 6 p.m. Organizers say that the ride is kid-friendly, but they advise against Strider bikes and training wheels. E-scooters welcome.

The next First Thursday event will be Aug. 4. The theme will be "Dog Daze" and will feature Jasper Logan. For more information on First Thursday, visit experiencefayetteville.com. Musicians interested in playing during one of the events should contact Bell at cbell@experiencefayetteville.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Joel Frahm performs at 7 p.m. July 9 ($12; $10 members); and The Ozark Mountain Daredevils play at 7 p.m. July 30 ($17; $15 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Vintage Pistol plays at 7 p.m. July 8; Sean Fresh plays at 7 p.m. July 9; Bootleg Royale plays at 7 p.m. July 16; Dirty Seconds perform at 7 p.m. July 23; Neon Flight plays at 7 p.m. July 30; Melody Pond plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; and Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Run The Jewels and Big Boi perform at 8 p.m. July 16; Japanese Breakfast plays Sept. 17; The War on Drugs plays Sept. 22; and Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt play Oct. 8 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. themomentary.org.

• Chamber Music on the Mountain starts with Classical & Jazz Intermixed with NWA Jazz Society at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at Thaden Performing Arts Center, 800 S.E. C St. chambermusiconthemountain.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. July 9; Kurt Hunter plays at 4 p.m. July 10; Sprungbilly performs at 6 p.m. July 11; Los Roscoes plays at 5 p.m. July 14; a Mountain Music Jam starts at 5 p.m. July 17; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. July 22; and Hailey Jane plays at 7 p.m. July 23 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Traveling Squirrels play at 5 p.m. July 8; Dancing in the Park starts at noon and KC Horn Club plays at 5 p.m. July 9 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• The Best of Motown starts at 7:30 p.m. July 9, July 16 and July 23 ($35) at Center Stage for Performing Arts, 132 Huntsville Road. Tickets at EventBrite. More information at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• A Jazz Jam hosted by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society starts at 7 p.m. July 14; an Evening with Slaid Cleaves starts at 7 p.m. July 23 at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St., fayettevilleroots.org.

• Latin Dance night with En Fuego Dance & Fitness starts at 6 p.m. July 3 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Skye Pollard & Family Holler + Woody & Shineshine happens at 7 p.m. July 22; Vintage Pistol with Welles and Bootleg Royale play at 6 p.m. July 30; Prairie Street Laughs with host Chase Myska and featuring Caleb Hickerson, Zebadiah Nofire, Josh Wingo and Andy Davis starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Danielle Nicole plays at 8 p.m. July 7; Happy Hour with Simply Seger (Bob Seger Tribute band) starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and the Mixtapes start at 9 p.m. July 8 ($15); The Cole Birmingham Band and Dirty Seconds play at 8 p.m. July 9 ($12); Trapt and Open Addiction perform at 8 p.m. July 10 ($20-$25); and Ray Wylie Hubbard plays at 8:30 p.m. July 14 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Emo Night Brooklyn starts at 7:30 p.m. July 8 ($12); Gimmie Gimmie Disco starts at 7:30 p.m. July 9; and Mustache the Band starts at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• The Rumors, The Misdemeanors and Bellwether Sirens play at 9 p.m. July 9 ($5) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• Jude Brothers plays July 3; Daniel Bennett Group plays July 10; Honey Collective plays July 17; Western Swing Rules plays July 24; and Will Johnson performs July 31 for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• Funk Factory plays June 30; Pert Near Sandstone plays July 7; and Brennen Leigh performs July 14 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township St. bit.ly/gulleysummerconcert.

• Chamber Music on the Mountain starts with Classical & Jazz Intermixed with NWA Jazz Society at 6 p.m. July 20 at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., chambermusiconthemountain.org.

• Friday Night on the Mountain starts at 7 p.m. July 22 at Mount Sequoyah Center Dining Hall, 150 N. Skyline Drive; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 23 at Mount Sequoyah Center Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive; Spotlight Concert featuring NWA musicians starts at 1 p.m. July 24 at Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah; Friday Night on the Mountain with music and pizza starts at 7 p.m. July 29 at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 30 as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival. chambermusiconthemountain.org.

FORT SMITH

• Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• Giovanni & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Static-X plays at 7:30 p.m. July 19 ($30-39); Dave Mason plays at 8 p.m. July 20; and Dizzy Wright plays at 8 p.m. July 22 ($25-40) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ROGERS

• Santana plays at 7 p.m. July 12 ($45-$235); Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin with Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires starts at 6:45 p.m. July 13 ($36-$195); An Evening with James Taylor starts at 8 p.m. July 15 ($55-$295); Darius Rucker with Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane play at 7 p.m. July 16; Train AM Gold Tour with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis starts at 6:30 p.m. July 17 ($20-$165); Josh Groban brings his Harmony Tour to the stage 7 p.m. July 21 ($35-$224); 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. July 26 ($29.50-45) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• A Gar Hole Records showcase with Chris Acker & the Growing Boys with Jess Harp and Jude Brothers starts at 8 p.m. July 8; Paul Benjaman & Seth Lee Jones perform at 8 p.m. July 9; Rodney Block Band plays at 8 p.m. July 15; Eureka Strings play at 8 p.m. July 16; Troy Farnam Band performs at 8 p.m. July 22; Rozenbridge plays at 8 p.m. July 23; a Jazz & Blues Block Party with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal with Grady Nichols Jazz, the Sons of Brasil and Austin Farnam Trio starts at 5 p.m. July 29 and picks back up at 4 p.m. July 30 with Chubby Carrier with Banjae, Akeem Kemp, Clark Gibson Quintet and 1 Oz Jig (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Heart Touching Music & Ballet with Ozark Ballet Theater starts at 6:30 p.m. July 28 as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival at Arkansas Arts Academy, 506 W. Poplar St., chambermusiconthemountain.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Jukebox Confession plays at 8 p.m. July 28; House of Songs Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions presents starts at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Ehule and Matt Magerkurth will perform at 6 p.m. July 6; Jess Harp and Alyssa Murray will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 for the CXF Mixtape Music Series at 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• George Brothers play at 8 p.m. July 7; The Brandon Butler Band plays at 9 p.m. July 8; 90lb Wrench plays at 9 p.m. July 9; Confederate Railroad plays at 8 p.m. with The Downbeat as post show on July 14 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nwa_monica, on Instagram @monicafeatures.