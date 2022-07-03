LR man, 23, faces

felony theft charge

Little Rock police Friday morning arrested a man who was reportedly fighting with a bail bondsman and had a stolen pistol, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived at 3017 W. 15th St. to assist a bondsman trying to serve papers to Vincent Shaw, 23, of Little Rock, and the bondsman had already used a Taser on Shaw, the report states.

Police arrested Shaw, who had a gun within reach at the time, the report states. They later learned the gun had been reported stolen.

Shaw faces a felony charge of theft by receiving and two misdemeanors -- possession of marijuana and obstructing government operations, because he reportedly denied that he was Vincent Shaw.

Man, 62, accused

of pistol-whipping

A Little Rock man faces felony charges after allegedly breaking into a man's house early Saturday and pistol-whipping him, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock officers responded to what they thought was a shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of South Pulaski Street, and upon arrival they reportedly saw Jonathan Porter, 62, grabbing another man and struggling with him.

After police intervened and arrested Porter, they learned that Porter allegedly broke into the victim's house and beat him with a gun, the report states.

Porter is charged with felony counts of residential burglary and second-degree battery.