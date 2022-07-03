Marriage sand Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Robert Charles Ramirez, 18, and Halie Jade Herron, 18, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 27.

Andrea Lytrell Wooten Jr., 22, and LaRose Chantel Spicer, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 24.

Deshawn Eans, 20, and Laila Autumn, Shauniece Roberson, 18, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 22.

Eddie Vanlandingham, 62, of Pine Bluff, and Patti Anne Conley, 58, of White Hall, recorded June 24.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Rodrell Staten v. Sheena Pitts Staten, granted June 22.

Frances Johnson v. Vaughn Johnson, granted June 23.

Sentra Stephens v. Jackie Stephens, granted June 23.

Amanda Couch v. Jeffery Couch, granted June 28.

Shell Hertzog v. Kenneth Hertzog, granted June 29.

Derrick Strickland v. Nikki Strickland, granted June 29.

Paula Ratcliff v. John Ratcliff Jr., granted June 29.