The following marriage licenses were recorded June 21-27 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
June 21
Daniel Richard Lane, 77, and Patricia Ann Dingman, 72, both of Barling
Kevin Wayne Grizzle, 51, and Karissa Rene King, 39, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.
Kristopher Michale Brown, 26, and Nakia Tatyana Pitts, 23, both of Fort Smith
Lane Wesley Moore, 17, and Alyssa Jordan Hebenstreity, 19, both of Lavaca
Ricky Lee Hughes, 55, Hartford, and Elizabeth Ann Auldridge, 44, Poteau, Okla.
Manuel Castro-Montelongo, 31, and Michelle Renee Brown, 39, both of Hackett
June 22
Luis Miguel Gonzalez Bueno, 24, and Yasmin Martinez, 21, both of Fort Smith
Ryan Patrick Conner, 26, and Megan Celeste Lively, 25, both of Barling
Layne Charles Warner, 24, and Jillian Barbara Hollinsaid, 21, both of Greenwood
Zachary Bryce Morgan, 21, and Mattie Lane Wright, 22, both of Fort Smith
June 23
Grant Carl Wear, 21, and Lydia Grace Finley, 21, both of Van Buren
Eric Nguyen, 32, and Sara Anam, 32, both of Fort Smith
Ethan Parker Bachman, 29, and Morgan Alexis Hope Harris, 21, both of Fort Smith
June 24
Michael Andrew Shadoan, 26, and Jessica Lee Hays, 26, both of Gore, Okla.
Jeremy Scott Lensing, 43, Greenwood, and Christina Lynn Lira, 41, Fort Smith
Garrett Ryan Dauzat, 29, and Flower McClane, 38, both of Fort Smith
Jeremiah Lynn McCarty, 41, Mountainburg, and Barbara A. Bahn, 53, Muldrow, Okla.
Robert Douglas Malenshek, 46, and Kristin Jon Aishman, 47, both of Greenwood
Ransome Taylor Boling, 24, and Brittany Cheyenne Ammons, 27, both of Fort Smith
Timothy David Snider, 27, and Miranda Faith Cahoon, 24, both of Greenwood
June 27
Michael Edward Bowman, 61, and Derrick Lee Radcliff, 41, both of Fort Smith
Wesley James Allen, 24, Roland, Okla., and Brittany Marie Martindale, 24, Muldrow, Okla.
Jesus Alberto Gonzale, 30, and Daysi Y. Gutierrez-Sanabria, 29, both of Fort Smith
Mark William Stilley, 56, Chickasha, Okla., and Donna Lee Smith, 54, Anadarko, Okla.
Nabil Maychou, 36, and Griselda Perez, 42, both of Fort Smith
Bradley Alexander Lowe, 26, and Jessica Lynn Peaslee, 29, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Joaquin Hernandez Lira, 46, and Cristina Montoya Hernandez, 47, both of Fort Smith