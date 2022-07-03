The following marriage licenses were recorded June 21-27 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

June 21

Daniel Richard Lane, 77, and Patricia Ann Dingman, 72, both of Barling

Kevin Wayne Grizzle, 51, and Karissa Rene King, 39, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.

Kristopher Michale Brown, 26, and Nakia Tatyana Pitts, 23, both of Fort Smith

Lane Wesley Moore, 17, and Alyssa Jordan Hebenstreity, 19, both of Lavaca

Ricky Lee Hughes, 55, Hartford, and Elizabeth Ann Auldridge, 44, Poteau, Okla.

Manuel Castro-Montelongo, 31, and Michelle Renee Brown, 39, both of Hackett

June 22

Luis Miguel Gonzalez Bueno, 24, and Yasmin Martinez, 21, both of Fort Smith

Ryan Patrick Conner, 26, and Megan Celeste Lively, 25, both of Barling

Layne Charles Warner, 24, and Jillian Barbara Hollinsaid, 21, both of Greenwood

Zachary Bryce Morgan, 21, and Mattie Lane Wright, 22, both of Fort Smith

June 23

Grant Carl Wear, 21, and Lydia Grace Finley, 21, both of Van Buren

Eric Nguyen, 32, and Sara Anam, 32, both of Fort Smith

Ethan Parker Bachman, 29, and Morgan Alexis Hope Harris, 21, both of Fort Smith

June 24

Michael Andrew Shadoan, 26, and Jessica Lee Hays, 26, both of Gore, Okla.

Jeremy Scott Lensing, 43, Greenwood, and Christina Lynn Lira, 41, Fort Smith

Garrett Ryan Dauzat, 29, and Flower McClane, 38, both of Fort Smith

Jeremiah Lynn McCarty, 41, Mountainburg, and Barbara A. Bahn, 53, Muldrow, Okla.

Robert Douglas Malenshek, 46, and Kristin Jon Aishman, 47, both of Greenwood

Ransome Taylor Boling, 24, and Brittany Cheyenne Ammons, 27, both of Fort Smith

Timothy David Snider, 27, and Miranda Faith Cahoon, 24, both of Greenwood

June 27

Michael Edward Bowman, 61, and Derrick Lee Radcliff, 41, both of Fort Smith

Wesley James Allen, 24, Roland, Okla., and Brittany Marie Martindale, 24, Muldrow, Okla.

Jesus Alberto Gonzale, 30, and Daysi Y. Gutierrez-Sanabria, 29, both of Fort Smith

Mark William Stilley, 56, Chickasha, Okla., and Donna Lee Smith, 54, Anadarko, Okla.

Nabil Maychou, 36, and Griselda Perez, 42, both of Fort Smith

Bradley Alexander Lowe, 26, and Jessica Lynn Peaslee, 29, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Joaquin Hernandez Lira, 46, and Cristina Montoya Hernandez, 47, both of Fort Smith