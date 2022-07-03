



• Blink-182 and the Transplants drummer Travis Barker is getting well wishes from his ex-wife Shanna Moakler after he was hospitalized last week in Los Angeles. Moakler, a former Playboy playmate and Miss USA, was married to Barker from 2004-08 and was among the family members to wish him well. They share two children, 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 18-year-old son Landon. Barker is reportedly being treated for pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas. On Tuesday, the musician was reportedly complaining of cramps and suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk, People reported. He was reportedly first taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, then transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian]," Moakler told TMZ in a statement. "Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children." Official details and updates directly from Barker and Kardashian's teams have been scarce. A representative for Barker did not respond Thursday to The Los Angeles Times' request for comment and a representative for Kardashian declined to comment.

• One year to the day he was released, Bill Cosby spoke for the first time about his stay in prison. In a video on the iHeartRadio app and Cosby's Instagram, Cosby talked with host Frankie Darcell of WDAS-FM and recalled the moments leading up to his release. "I was napping in my cell," he said. "I heard the cell door open. ... All of a sudden, I just hear this yelling, 'Mr. Cosby, Mr. Cosby, you have to wake up now.'" "I just felt hands on me, saying, 'Look, you have to get out of here, you have to go home," he continued. In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2021, citing a "non-prosecution" agreement Cosby had made with a previous district attorney. "It was just quiet and then all of a sudden, I hear -- not the type of applause you get at the beginning or the middle of a show, this is together. Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap," he said about walking down the hallway after leaving his cell. Cosby didn't give many more details about his time inside the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix. But he did talk about entertaining the prisoners, including a speech he gave on the importance of having heroes. "I said, 'You've got to make yourself heroes and choose the correct people to be your heroes,'" he continued. "And I remember ... this boy's voice [saying], 'I want to be your hero, Mr. Cosby.'"





Travis Barker attends the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego concert at the Forum on Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 in Inglewood. Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)





