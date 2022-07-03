MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Volkanovski moves to 25-1

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276 in Las Vegas. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the punishment into the final minutes. The penultimate bout of UFC 276 concluded a memorable trilogy between Volkanovski and Holloway, likely the two greatest featherweights in UFC history outside of long-reigning champ Jose Aldo. Volkanovski won two highly competitive fights by decision over Holloway in 2019 and 2020.

BASKETBALL

Zion agrees to extension

Zion Williamson's lost season to injury and unusual absence from the New Orleans Pelicans during his recovery didn't stop the club from betting big on their long-term future together. Williamson agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million extension with New Orleans that has the potential to be worth as much as $231 million, two people familiar with the situation said. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NBA rules do not allow the extension to become official until July 6. Classified as a maximum rookie extension under the NBA's labor agreement, the deal sets the stage for the 6-6, 280-pound, high-scoring forward to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that recently proved it could make the playoffs without him.

Cavs, Garland reach deal

Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs win 22 more games than the previous season.

HORSE RACING

Olympiad qualifies for Classic

Late favorite Olympiad surged past Caddo River entering the final turn and pulled away in the stretch to win the $750,000 Stephen Foster by 2 1/4 lengths over Americanrevolution on Saturday at Churchill Downs and automatically qualify for this fall's Breeders' Cup Classic. The Bill Mott-trained bay colt improved to 5-0 as a 4-year-old in the Grade II event, one of several "Win and You're In" qualifiers for the season-ending championships Breeders' Cup Championships on Nov. 4-5 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. With Junior Alvarado aboard, Olympiad covered the 1 1/8 mile in 1:47.66 and paid $5, $3.40 and $2.60. Americanrevolution returned $4 and $3.20 while Proxy paid $3.60 to show.

GOLF

Casey to join LIV tour

Paul Casey, the Englishman ranked No. 26 in the world, has joined the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf tour. Casey, who hasn't played a tournament round since March because of injuries, plans to make his LIV debut this month. Casey, 44, has won 21 times as a professional, including three times on the PGA Tour and 15 times on the European tour. He has been on five Ryder Cup teams. The upstart LIV series, fronted by CEO Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, aims to challenge the PGA Tour. It has lured golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, with the promise of big signing bonuses, hefty prize purses and fewer events.

Three share Korn Ferry lead

Zecheng Dou recorded his third consecutive sub-70 round to grab a share of the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Asendant Open in Berthoud, Colo. Dou turned in a 68 on Saturday to go to 12-under 204. Ryan McCormick and Dawson Armstrong are also at 12-under 204. Zack Fischer (Benton) turned in a 69 on Saturday and is at 7-under 209.

MOTOR SPORTS

Big week for Wickens

What a week for Robert Wickens, who picked up his second win in seven days on Saturday while celebrating the birth of his first child. Wickens returned to his native Canada and teamed with countryman Mark Wilkins to win the Touring Car class of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The win followed their victory last week at Watkins Glen in New York, which marked Wickens' first victory since he suffered a career-halting spinal cord injury in a 2018 IndyCar race. He returned to competition this year with Bryan Herta Autosport in a specially equipped Hyundai that allows Wickens to accelerate and brake using hand controls. But his return to Canada was interrupted when Wickens' wife, Karli, went into labor two weeks early. Wickens and Wilkins were in the middle of the track walk Thursday when Karli called and told her husband he needed to rush back to Indianapolis. The couple welcomed their son, Wesley Joseph, on Friday and Wickens made it back to the track Saturday to turn his first laps on the circuit.