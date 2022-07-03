Order allowing Texas abortions blocked

WASHINGTON -- The Texas Supreme Court ordered late Friday that the state's century-old abortion ban, struck down in Roe v. Wade in 1973, can be enforced immediately.

That overrules a Harris County judge who had allowed abortion through six weeks to resume temporarily, and puts abortion providers and at risk of fines and lawsuits.

The state's high court issued the order a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe and erased constitutional protection for abortion.

It's a major setback for abortion providers left with few options after the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, though the order does not allow criminal charges against abortion providers.

Texas is one of 13 states with a "trigger law" to ban abortion once Roe was scrapped. That law will take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs is final, which could be another six or seven weeks.

But the Legislature never formally repealed the law struck down in Roe, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has pressed to dust off the 1925 statute immediately, a law that abortion rights advocates called "antiquated."

Those groups assert that courts ruled decades ago that Roe effectively repealed the 1925 ban, making it unenforceable.

"Performing elective abortions has been a crime in Texas since (at least) 1854," Paxton's office argued before the state's high court. "It was a crime in 1973, when the United States Supreme Court erroneously found a right to elective abortion somewhere in the penumbras of the Constitution. And it was a crime on June 24, 2022, when that Court finally corrected its error."

That, the state argued, means that allowing enforcement simply restores a legal status quo that was interrupted by Roe, albeit for 49 years.

Paxton wants prosecutors in Texas to be able to press criminal charges under the 1925 law.

He called the order a "pro-life victory" that "slapped down the abortion providers and the district court carrying their water. Our state's pre-Roe statutes banning abortion in Texas are 100% good law. Litigation continues, but I'll keep winning for Texas's unborn babies."

In a filing with the Texas Supreme Court, the state argued that "unborn children will lose their lives in the absence of relief. This irreparable harm far outweighs Plaintiffs' asserted injury of being unable to prolong the Roe v. Wade regime a bit longer ... plaintiffs intend to immediately perform elective abortions under cover of the [temporary restraining order] -- and may have done so already."

The Center for Reproductive Rights, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas, Whole Woman's Health and a number of other abortion providers had asked a state district court in Houston to halt efforts to enforce the 1925 ban. She issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday and set arguments for July 12.

The Texas Supreme Court's order keeps in place an injunction against district attorneys, averting any criminal enforcement of the ban. But it opens providers to civil penalties, including fines and loss of medical licenses.

The court gave the attorney general's office and those supporting abortion rights until Tuesday afternoon to file more thorough briefs on the enforceability of the 1925 ban.

"Just last year, the Legislature determined that its criminal ban on abortion would not take effect until 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issues its judgment in a decision overruling Roe v. Wade," the abortion rights groups argued before the state's high court, asserting that Paxton is overstepping his authority by claiming he can "put all Texans on 'notice' that, months before that criminal ban takes effect, providing an abortion in Texas is a felony immediately."

Under the penal code from 1925, any person who causes an abortion "shall be confined in the penitentiary not less than two nor more than five years." The new trigger ban says that anyone who provides an abortion faces 5 to 99 years in prison.

Even without the 1925 ban, or the new trigger law, the state's six-week abortion ban remains in place.