100 years ago

July 3, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Mountain Home is in the candle light district again, the local light plant having shut down. It was recently purchased by a Kansas City man, who operated it two months. After putting it in splendid shape and rewiring the town, the franchise has been forfeited. A new one will be granted under different terms.

50 years ago

July 3, 1972

• A recruiting gimmick used last week by Big Brothers of Pulaski County brought applications from 31 men volunteering to be Big Brothers to fatherless boys aged 8 to 17. The gimmick -- borrowed from the Big Brothers agency at Amarillo, Texas -- was the "kidnapping" of Thomas L. Barre, executive director of Big Brothers of Pulaski County, for a "ransom" of 25 new Big Brothers. ... The agency has about 75 boys on the waiting list for Big Brothers. Barre said men were needed to work with these boys and that another 50 men were needed for a special project the agency has undertaken to work with fatherless boys in the Highland Park, Booker and Sunset Terrace housing projects.

25 years ago

July 3, 1997

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas board of trustees on Wednesday authorized the purchase of four pieces of property near the campus. In one case, the university has agreed to pay Juanita Vogan $82,500 for land at 342 Augusta St., university President Winfred L. Thompson told trustees during a conference call meeting. The property ultimately will be used for parking, he said. The university also plans to negotiate with owners of three pieces of property on the south side of College Avenue between Donaghey Avenue and Farris Road. Trustees authorized the board, if necessary, to take legal action to obtain the property, which Thompson said the university needs in the long term. One piece of property, owned by James Owen, was recently rezoned to allow a medical office complex.

10 years ago

July 3, 2012

• The near failure of one of Maumelle Water Management's 10 functioning wells Sunday prompted the agency to ban all outdoor water use in the city indefinitely. The order was issued Monday, hours before the Arkansas Department of Health released an advisory for all Arkansans to conserve water during the current drought. ... Heller said he expects the city to save 4 million gallons of water each day if the sprinkler ban is successful, getting water usage down to wintertime levels. Heller said officials are discussing a plan to allow Maumelle homeowners to water their lawns once a week during the ban -- on the same day their trash is picked up. ... The city negotiated a deal with the company building the new well to build a second as soon as possible. Replacing a well costs about $150,000 and usually takes about a year. ... The city issued a voluntary water conservation order Thursday, Heller said, but by the same evening, water usage had increased.