Pet of the Week

Capone is a heeler mix who loves to play ball when he is outside and does very well on the leash. Capone loves all people. He is a very happy dog that would love to go on a Hounds on the Town or would love to be adopted into a loving family with lots of room for him to run.

Capone and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services. More information is available at www.cabotanimalsupportservices.com.