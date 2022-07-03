Practice safety on your picnics

July is National Picnic Month in the United States of America. If you are planning a picnic for two or a picnic for a family reunion of 25 relatives, be sure to keep food safety in mind.

One in six Americans gets sick every year from foodborne bacteria know as pathogens. These are the bacteria you need to watch out for because you can't see, smell or taste them. So, how do you avoid getting sick from harmful bacteria?

Prevention is a key step when handling food, Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family & Consumer Sciences agent, said in a news release.

Practice food safety at every meal you prepare and eat and at every step along the way. Food safety begins while buying groceries. Harmful bacteria can get in food in many ways. Raw foods naturally have bacteria so it's important to think about food safety as you fill your grocery cart.

Be familiar with the layout of your grocery store and select cold foods last. Pick up meat, poultry and eggs at the end of your shopping trip.

Separate foods in your grocery cart and in your grocery bags. Place meat, poultry and seafood in plastic bags so they don't drip on other food and spread bacteria.

"I double bag my cold foods," Kizer said.

Go straight home after buying groceries. Perishable food should be put in the refrigerator within two hours. If the outside temperature is over 90 degrees, refrigerate perishable foods within one hour.

Wash your hands with soap and water and rinse well before preparing food. Wash your hands after you handle raw meat, poultry and eggs.

"I use food grade gloves and discard them after handling raw foods," Kizer said.

Use hand sanitizer if there is no running water at your picnic site, and rub it all over your hands, including between fingers and around nails.

Preparing for your picnic --

Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Remember the danger zone for bacteria to multiply. If cold food goes above 40 degrees and hot food falls below 140 degrees, you are likely to get food borne illness.

Sanitize your coolers before packing for your picnic. Pack raw meat and poultry carefully in clean, tightly sealed containers so juices will not drip on other foods.

Bring two sets of tongs, plates and serving utensils to your picnic so you don't cross-contaminate after grilling raw foods.

Have a separate plastic container with a lid for dirty utensils so they don't touch clean utensils. Be sure to wash dirty utensils as soon as you get home so bacteria won't continue to grow.

Don't reuse marinade on raw meat, seafood or poultry unless you boil it before putting on ready to eat food.

Pack ice for beverages in a separate cooler in bags to avoid cross contamination with juices from raw meat dripping on the ice. Use only clean ice for beverages.

Be sure to bring a meat thermometer for the grill master. Chicken should be cooked to at least 165 degrees. Hamburgers should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature (middle of the burger) to 160 degrees.

Set an alarm on your cell phone to remind you to pack food within one hour if it is above 90 degrees or within two hours if the temperature is below 90 degrees.

Older adults, pregnant women, infants, children and people with chronic illnesses or diseases are at the highest risk for foodborne illness. Symptoms vary for foodborne illness but watch for these signs: Nausea, throwing up, diarrhea, abdominal pain, stomach cramps, loss of appetite, fatigue and fever.

Remember to contact your local health department if you suspect food poisoning from a grocery store, convenience store, restaurant or public gathering.

Picnic safely and remember, stop food poisoning before it stops you!

Details: Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent, at (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uada.edu.