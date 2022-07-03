Questions a quandary in Trump grand jury

ATLANTA -- A judge is considering what guidelines to place on questions that can be asked of Georgia state lawmakers called before a special grand jury in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Lawyers representing a former state lawmaker and the state's lieutenant governor had asked the judge to quash subpoenas for them to testify before the panel, citing legislative privilege and immunity. If he wouldn't agree to that, they said in a motion filed last week, they urged him to set guidelines for the questioning.

"I'm not quashing any of these subpoenas, but I do want to provide a framework so it's not every third question we're calling a timeout," said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's overseeing the special grand jury, at a hearing Friday.

He said he would provide that guidance in a written ruling. He also said he would make sure he's available on days when state lawmakers are called before the panel to address any conflicts that arise.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year and in January of this year took the unusual step of requesting a special purpose grand jury. She wrote in a letter to the county superior court chief judge that her team believes the 2020 general election "was subject to possible criminal disruptions" and is looking into "any coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."

The special grand jury was seated in May and began hearing from witnesses in June. Top state elected officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr, have already appeared before the special grand jury. At least three Democratic members of the General Assembly have also testified before the panel.

Former state Sen. William Ligon, who didn't seek reelection in 2020, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, have both received subpoenas to testify before the special grand jury this month. Attorneys Don Samuel and Amanda Clark Palmer, who have been hired as special assistant legislative counsel, filed the motion to quash those subpoenas.

They argue the state constitution provides immunity to legislators and their staff, citing a provision that says no member of the General Assembly "shall be liable to answer in any other place for anything spoken in either house or in any committee meeting of either house."

They assert that that protection covers any legislative activity including participation in floor debates, committee hearings and meetings; conversations with staff and other legislators and their staff on legislative matters; and all other activities within their official responsibilities.

Ligon chaired a Senate subcommittee hearing on Dec. 3, 2020, during which Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump, and others spoke for several hours and presented claims of election fraud, many of which "have been demonstrated to be utterly false," Willis argued in a response to the motion. Ligon then made public a report summarizing the public comments during the hearing and presenting the assertions made by Giuliani and others "as true 'findings' even when they had been publicly (and repeatedly) debunked by state officials for weeks," Willis wrote.

The report concluded with the suggestion that if a majority of the state's lawmakers agree with the findings of the report, the certification of the 2020 election should be rescinded and the General Assembly "should act to determine the proper Electors to be certified to the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential race."

"The General Assembly cannot, either in 2020 or today, 'rectify' election results by changing the outcome of a certified election that has already taken place, and it is never, and can never be, considered a legitimate 'legislative duty' to attempt to do so," Willis wrote.

McBurney noted during Friday's hearing that while both sides agree that legislative immunity exists, that it's a matter of where the line should be drawn for questioning before the special grand jury. Communications between lawmakers and their staffs or between lawmakers during or in preparation for legislative proceedings are privileged, he said, but it's less clear where the line is for communications with third parties in this context.

ARIZONANS SUMMONED

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has subpoenaed two Republican Arizona state senators for information tied to possible correspondence with Trump's attorneys as attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were underway.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Sen. Kelly Townsend received subpoenas last month, according to Kim Quintero, a spokeswoman for Senate Republicans in Arizona. The subpoenas came as the Justice Department deepened its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to include key Republican players in battleground states. Fann and Townsend are the first state legislators known to have received subpoenas as part of that push.

The legislators received the subpoenas while at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Federal agents tried to deliver Townsend's at her home, she said; she invited them to the statehouse, where she was working.

Fann and Townsend are complying with the request, Quintero said, and staff members have already identified tens of thousands of records from constituents and others that could fit what is being broadly requested. The subpoenas are identical and request emails and text messages, Quintero said.

"They're requesting text messages and emails from a list of people, which I can't disclose who those people are, because they told us not to speak with the media about this," she said.

Before Townsend took office in the state Senate in 2021, she served in the Arizona House and chaired the elections committee.

She was among the Republican legislators who pressed state legislative leaders to help appoint a slate of alternate electors from Arizona more favorable to Trump, despite his narrow loss. Townsend also attended a Nov. 30, 2020, event in downtown Phoenix with Trump attorney Giuliani and other Trump allies where they claimed widespread fraud had tainted the election.

"As chair of the elections committee, we were trying to hold a committee and do investigations," Townsend said in an interview Friday with The Washington Post. "Because it was in question, we wanted to have an alternate slate in case fraud was discovered and found."

She said an initial review of records in response to the subpoena pulled 50,000 documents, almost all from constituents. Townsend said state Senate staffers have asked the Justice Department to narrow its request.

Fann was among the state legislators who attended a Dec. 1, 2020, meeting with Giuliani, attorney Jenna Ellis and others who sought a formal legislative hearing to take up the accusations of fraud.

The hearing never took place, but Fann, on behalf of the state Senate, launched a months-long review of 2.1 million ballots cast by voters in Arizona's Maricopa County. The review was widely criticized as falling below election audit standards. In the end it found no evidence of widespread fraud but cited flaws in the election process.

The review concluded Democrat Joe Biden won by a slightly larger margin than the official election results.

The two senators are the latest Republican figures in Arizona whose activities around the 2020 election are under scrutiny by federal law enforcement.

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael, who served as alternate electors, received grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department earlier this month. So did two GOP activists who served as alternate electors, Nancy Cottle and Loraine Pellegrino, people familiar with the matter said.

Information for this article was contributed by Kate Brumback of The Associated Press and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez of The Washington Post.