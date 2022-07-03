Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 6-10.

SRN Properties, LLC., to Cottage Lane Health And Rehab, LLC., 800 Brookside Drive, Little Rock. Pt SW 35-2N-13W, $11,000,000.

Jivan, Inc., to BSKP, Inc., 200 Holiday Drive, North Little Rock. Lot B1, Morgan Commercial, $5,775,000.

Mid-South Meredith Court, LLC., to Okra, LLC., Ls3-4 & 10-12, Meredith Manor, $1,895,000.

2 Edgehill, LLC., to J.C.J. Holdings, LLC., 2 Edgehill Road, Little Rock. L1 (Plot 1), Edgehill, $1,400,000.

James Gibson; Jill Gibson to John Robert Bizzell; Jamie Glancy Bizzell, 5725 N. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock. L64, Forest Heights Place, $1,350,000.

LACA Real Estate Holdings, LLC., to Wilson C. Anthony; Jennifer Anthony, 2819 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L1 B16, Park View, $1,350,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC., to April Lim; Paolo Lim, 5204 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L11 B18, Newton- Pulaski Heights, $1,350,000.

Jeffrey L. Brantly, Sr.; The James Matthew Greene, Sr. And Shelba Jean Greene Living Revocable Trust to Billy C. Morden; Linda S. Morden Revocable Trust, Pt W/2 SE 23-3N-11W, $1,300,000.

Brianne Faulkner Bush; Amy Parker; Remainder Trust- Faulkner Family Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Kent Alan Myers; Dianne Pardue Myers, 44 Carmel Drive, Little Rock. L10 B57, Pleasant Valley, $1,150,000.

Renegade Properties, LLC., to TSD Properties, LLC., Ls5C & SC Blk A, Overbrook, $906,510.

Charles Conklin; Jacquelyn Conklin to Dennis R. Curtis, Jr.; Rachael Curtis, 21 Somersett Court, Roland. L29, Somersett Estates II, $860,000.

TSD Properties, LLC., to Bandit Properties, LLC., Pt NE NW 36-1N-13W; Ls6-8, Wawak; L9R, Wawak Replat, $838,208.

Ted Bailey, III to Farzad Farokhi; Sara Dehkharghani, 33 Greathouse Bend Drive, Little Rock. L10, Greathouse Bend Estates Phase II, $812,000.

Kenneth Rose; Kayla Rose to Brian L. Lasley; Janey J. Lasley, L17 B109, Chenal Valley, $730,000.

JPL Construction, LLC., to Michael Scott Cross, Jr.; Anne M. Cross, 6412 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village. L122, Cammack Woods, $725,000.

James C. Barnett, II; Patricia B. Barnett to Haining Xia; Jie Cao, Pt SE NW & Pt N/2 SW 4-3N-11W, $705,000.

C. Kay McDaniel to Tisdale Properties & Development, LLC., Plots 34-36, Independence Farms Unit 1, $700,000.

New Gwrowth, LLC., to William Dunkin Jeird; Lisa G. Heird, Pt NE SE 31-2S-11W, $700,000.

Robert Jacuzzi; Michelle Jacuzzi; Robert And Michelle Jacuzzi Living Trust to Vashist Vasanthakumar, L11 B11, Chenal Valley, $697,000.

Betty C. Dickey; Betty C. Dickey Revocable Trust to Candace Isbell Linn; The Candace Isbell Linn Trust, Lot D-23 B13, Chenal Valley, $695,000.

Byron W. House, III; Shae M. House; Bryon W. House, III And Shae M. House Living Trust to Today's Power, Inc., 7201 Industry Drive, North Little Rock. Pt Spanish Grant #497, $695,000.

Stuart S. Mackey; Suzanne O. Mackey to Pear, LLC., 818 Cumberland St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B26, Original City Of Little Rock, $672,000.

Seth Easley; Hailey Easley to Mark Todd, 11309 Shenandoah Valley Drive, Little Rock. L23 B35, Pleasant Valley, $660,000.

Scott G. Greenwood; Jane Greenwood to Robert M. Alexander; Angela S. Alexander; Robert And Angela Alexander Family Trust L259, Cypress Point, $652,000.

Robert L. Brown; Charlotte B. Brown to David Mackey; Anne C. Mackey, 10314 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Ls1 & 3, Johnswood, $650,000.

Nicole D. Kinzler to Michael Keith Gann, Jr.; Ritika Gann, 19 Weatherstone Point, Little Rock. L21 B17, Woodlands Edge, $615,000.

Kimberly Moorehead; Kimberly Marchant; Matt Moorehead to Kevin Jerome Collins; Andrea Damon Collins, 22 Lascala Court, Little Rock. L20, Hickory Grove Phase II, $575,000.

Jacquelyn C. Myers; Jacquelyn C. Love to John T. Firmin, III; Catherine L. Firmin, 7 Auriel Drive, Little Rock. L25 B36, Chenal Valley, $575,000.

Chanceton Doyle Weaver; Jessica Lea Weaver to Amna Qasim; Syed Ali Riaz, 20 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock. L41, Belles Fleurs, $570,000.

Shakher Adolph; Sarah Adolph to Meenakshi Atteri; Parshant Dhiman, 103 Sezanne Court, Little Rock. L39 B125, Chenal Valley, $561,500.

Lihchyun Joseph Su; Linchyun Joseph Su to Santanu Samanta; Mahashweta Basu, 207 Buckland Circle, Little Rock. L281, Cypress Point West, $555,000.

Calvin D. Biggers; Veeta S. Biggers; Cal & Veeta Biggers Family Revocable Trust to Garry Bledsoe; Becka McGee, 22 Winterfern Cove, Little Rock. L18 B20, Woodlands Edge, $554,000.

Akbar Pabani; Aziz Pabani to Roderick Smart, 7 Marans Drive, Little Rock. L3 B34, Chenal Valley, $540,000.

Shantell Renee Enterprises, Inc., to Jane R. Giattina, L7 B1, Fletcher Valley, $535,000.

Arnold Merrell; Lenore Merrell to Brian Clayton Williams; Jessica Ann Williams, 50 Avignon Court, Little Rock. L20 B16, Chenal Valley, $530,100.

Thomas Cox; Melissa Jo Walker to William Thompson Brookshire, Jr.; Craig Allen Flowers, 6 Point Circle, Little Rock. L6 B3, Doyle Place Replat, $500,000.

Kynug Un Hyon; Dong Suk Hyon to Maninder Singh; Harpreet Kaur, 3416 Seminole Trail, Sherwood. L17 B35, Overbrook, $500,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC., to Cordin Porterfield; Heather Porterfield, 1112 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle. L5 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $488,500.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Wiggins Family Real Estate Holdings, LLC., 310 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L5 B4, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $483,658.

Michael K. Perkins; Janice C. Perkins; The Perkins Revocable Trust to Bryan K. Meadows; Teri D. Cox-Meadows, 2824 Moonstone Cove, Sherwood. L46 B11, Stonehill Phase VI, $460,000.

Reddy Innovative Builders, LLC., to Balaji Putti; Vijaya Padma Kotapati, 3 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L1 B1, Fletcher Valley, $460,000.

James D. Haden; Kym Haden to Nick Clayton; Jacque Clayton, 102 Osage Drive, Maumelle. L70, Osage Falls, $439,000.

Jana R. Foley to Austin C. Sanders; Cara M. Sanders, 105 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock. L22 B13, Midland Hills, $415,000.

James R. Roeder; The James Roeder Living Trust to Dora O. Lazno; Dora O. Lozano; Lozano Family Trust, 1513 Milligan Drive, Maumelle. L1719, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $406,337.

Kidd Properties, Inc.; Maddox Road Mini Storage to Sundown Management Group, LLC., 114 E. Maddox Road, Jacksonville. L1, Maddox Road Mini Storage Replat, $400,000.

Robert H. Batta; Julia A. Batta to Andrew Bradsher; Khani Bradsher, 13708 Abinger Court, Little Rock. L68, Hillsborough Phase 2-A, $397,500.

Andrew George Carroll; Amanda Cook Carroll to Tyler Umphred; Abigail Umphred, 36 Nob View Circle, Little Rock. L243, Leawood Heights 3rd, $396,500.

Robert Barnett; Robin Barnett; Robin Harper to Carles L. Woods; Patricia A. Woods, L307, Ludington Heights, $386,000.

Allison A. Magann to John Sanson, 20 Lenon Drive, Little Rock. L39, South Normandy, $385,000.

Austin L. Crain; Megan Crain to Hossam Youssef, 14801 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock. L50, Kanis Creek, $380,500.

Justin Rhoads; Jami Lynn Rhoads to Cody Dertow; Laura Dertow, 1908 Mill Creek Circle, North Little Rock. L19 B7, Overbrook, $378,000.

Virginia A. Storment; Virginia A. Storment Living Trust to Matt Wingfield; Jacklyn Wingfield, L47 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $377,500.

Coburn Construction, LLC., to Kaleb John Hatton; Olivia Cathryn Hatton, 219 Copper Way, Little Rock. L23 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $377,000.

David A. Page to Jack Carlton Whitley, III; Sarah Whitley, 28325 Bandy Road, Little Rock. Pt N/2 SW NW 23-2N-15W, $368,000.

Whitman, LLC., to Turchi, Inc., Pt SW NE 16-2N-12W, $360,000.

Joseph M. Switzer to Julie Austin; Jeff Dawson, 135 Lily Drive, Maumelle. L1, Waterside Replat, $345,500.

Mary Margaret Chandler to Barbara Nelson, L6 B6, Wildwood Place, $342,000.

Jason T. Davis to Adison J. Davis; Royce Davis, 2725 Emerald Cove, Sherwood. L9 B11, Stonehill Phase IV, $340,000.

Amy K. Atterberry to Riley Maginn; Shelby Maginn, 11920 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L13 B4, Walton Heights, $336,500.

Michael Shoptaw; Allyson Shoptaw to Tiffany A. Skinner, 132 Pumice Drive, Sherwood. L70 B4, Stonehill Phase II, $331,000.

Patrick Erwin; Sarah Erwin to Darrell Wayson Johnson, 207 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1621, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $330,000.

Brandon Ragsdale; Andrea Ragsdale to Michael B. Boshears; Carolyn Boshears, Pt NE NW & Pt NW NW 10-3N-14W, $330,000.

Ebony Devon Lewis to Christal Cone; Justine Young, L16, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $330,000.

Site Development Services, Inc., to Paul D. McNiel, 15422 Hartford St., Little Rock. L254, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $325,000.

Christopher Kennedy; Susan Kennedy to Jerry C. Bruce; Tiffany L. Bruce, 7230 Gap Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L124 B1, Gap Creek, $320,000.

Christopher M. Dickens; Kimberly R. Dickens to Rachel Tiffee; William D. Howard, 113 Corondelet Lane, Maumelle. L1291, The Quarters- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20. $320,000.

Metta N. Plegge; William R. And Metta N. Plegge Living Trust to Juddi Ricci, 29 Chevaux Circle, Little Rock. L14 B1, Chevaux Court Phase II, $320,000.

Sharon K. Mars; Harold L. Mars (dec'd) to Fred Leonard Hart; Karen Jo Bullerman, Pt N/2 SW 6-4N-10W, $316,000.

Jill Curran to Louis L. Thomas, Jr., 3172 Austin Bayside Drive, Sherwood. L55, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $310,000.

Roger Decker; Amy Decker to Zachary Dennis Ward, 7820 Harmon Drive, Little Rock. L23 B1, Killarney, $310,000.

Kori L. Bullard; Dana L. Bullard to Adrienne Etheredge, 107 Layne Drive, Maumelle. L4, Chalets At Country Club, $310,000.

Menco Construction, LLC., to Todd Gill; Hsin Hsiu V Lu; Todd Gill And Hsin Hsiu V Lu Revocable Trust, 885 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood. L2, Millers Glen Phase 5, $301,760.

Allen Keith Nash; Marilyn W. Nash Irrevocable Trust to Robert W. McKitrick; Katherine L. McKitrick, 500 Cheshier Court, Jacksonville. L399, Stonewall Phase V, $301,000.

Thomas Woodrow Bright, Jr.; Diane Gay Bright to Carmen Langston, 209 Birnham Cove, North Little Rock. L57 B1, Windsor Valley, $300,000.

Jacob Wesley Baden to Landon G. Turner, L154, Echo Valley 2nd, $300,000.

Mary Jean Crume to Brynna S. Rinehart; William R. Rinehart, 3801 Oakwood Road, Little Rock. Ls5-6 B1, Oakwood Place, $295,000.

John Rheaume; Estate Of Germaine Rheaume (dec'd) to Zackary Kelley, 47 Valletta Circle, Little Rock. L12, Valley View Court, $289,000.

Song Yang to 2639 Inv, LLC., 1415 Pratt Road, Little Rock. Pt NE SE 21-1S-12W, $285,000.

Patrick McDaniel; Debbie McDaniel; McDaniel Living Trust to Scott A. Irish; Nam S. Irish, L23, Hearndon, $285,000.

Ryan A. Gonzales to Charles A. Arnold; Mary P. Hardin, 6410 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Ls29-30, Normandy, $282,000.

Spears Custom Homes, LLC., to Ismail Demir; Elif Ozturk, 892 Oak Forest, Sherwood. L22, Millers Glen Phase 5, $281,200.

McMullin Family Holdings, LLC., to Trale Properties, LLC., 701 Murphy Drive, Maumelle. Pt SE 28-3N-13W, $275,000.

Todd N. Turner; Rachel Turner to Adam Stanley Hursey; Eva Angelica Hursey, 7420 Amherst Drive, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $272,000.

Brennan Robert Fox; Elise Breitweiser Fox to Kellen Graham; Virginia Brown Graham, 922 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock. L1 B13, Pleasant Hill, $270,000.

Susan Knowles to James Baxter Sharp, III; John Rick Pruitt Apt 300, Cambridge Place HPR, $265,000.

Charles James; Laura James to Timothy Wilson Burnette; Deborah E. Burnette; Hannah Jane Burnette, 5416 B St., Little Rock. L10 B16, Pfeifer, $264,500.

Edwin N. Strauss to Matthew Gardner Wilkins; Hannah Baer Wilkins, 1 Misty Court, Little Rock. L239, Echo Valley 2nd, $260,000.

Jerry C. Bruce; Tiffany L. Bruce to Karen Fore, L39 B2, Stonehill Phase II, $255,000.

Issac H. Solomon; Fairah L. Solomon to Goodhart Investments, LLC., 5 Vantage Point, Maumelle. L59, Woodland Heights, $247,500.

Regina Ann Inman to Natalie B. Rollins, 30 Indian Trail, Little Rock. L614, Kingwood Place, $245,000.

Vickie Gann to Marian Dyer, 11 Oakwood Road, Little Rock. L6, Cedar Hill Terrace, $245,000.

Tisa Bustos; Tisa E. Desbrow; Patrick Bustos to Mark Heid; Cora Heid, 11 Forest Brook Court, Little Rock. L18 B3, Sandpiper West, $245,000.

Austin D. Merkel; Amanda K. Merkel to Christopher S. Mann, 1915 Scott St., Little Rock. L3 B416, DuVall (DuVall), $240,000.

Lilly I. Bouie to Charles Hester, 35 Westfield Loop, Little Rock. L47, Westfield Phase 3, $235,000.

William Neil Dobbins to Jacob S. Davis; Debra K. Davis, 1101 N. Harrison St., Little Rock. Ls5-7 B50, Pulaski Heights, $235,000.

Jason Gerard Hughes to Guy Mentch; Phyllis Mentch, L287, Foxwood Phase VI-C, $233,500.

Angela Francine Dougan; John Richard Dougan to Daniel Lozano; Rochelle Lozano, 300 E. Third St., Apt. 509, Little Rock. Unit 509, 300 Third HPR, $232,000.

Evan C. Butler; Cassandra E. Butler to Brooke Chase Yasgur, 7000 Incas Drive, North Little Rock. L31 B27, Indian Hills, $230,000.

Joyce L. McCormack; Robert A. McCormack (dec'd) to Simonica Nathalesha Frederick; Jeremiah Frederick, 6416 Magnolia Way, North Little Rock. L343, Trammel Estates Phase III, $226,000.

Charles Dale VanPatten, Jr.; VanPatten Family Trust to Midtown Premium Properties, LLC., 137 Crestview Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B2, Crestview, $225,000.

Heather A. Larkin; Ricky D. Barton to William "Bill" Harry Stovall; Jeanne Stovall, 2508-3 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock. L18, Round River HPR, $225,000.

Gregory W. Weaver; Kristin G. Weaver; Weaver Family Trust to Allen Harold Redding; Nancy Austin Redding, 11913 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock. L100, Turtle Creek, $225,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Chetan H. Patel; Jayna R. Patel; Dharmin H. Patel; Pratima U. Patel, 41 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L9 B116, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $218,000.

Richard L. Stanley; Richard L. Stanley Living Trust to Brian Cozart; Laren Cozart, 8723 Boulder Lane, Little Rock. L106, Leawood Mountain 2nd, $215,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to BSFR III Owner I, LLC., 8513 Westwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L41, White Oak Crossing, $214,065.

Tee Jay McKenzie to Maxwell Lyons Compton L12, Renaissance, $212,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Dwain Griffin; Patricia Griffin, 3 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L102 B1, The Parks Phase I, $207,900.

Robert Allen Max Maxenberger; Lindsey Maxenberger to Jennifer Stearns; Justin Stearns, 24 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock. L25, Wisteria, $207,000.

Jeremy M. Bednar to Barbara Anne Matlock, 4210 Evenfall Lane, North Little Rock. L9 B68, Park Hill NLR, $205,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Kanis Village, LLC., L45 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $205,000.

Patricia Brewer; Lee Brewer to Brian Brewer, 5006 S. Woodland Drive, North Little Rock. L14 B5, Glenview, $205,000.

Donald M. Vickers; Ashley Vickers to Wilma J. Grimes, 12707 Westglen Drive, Little Rock. L170, Point West 2nd, $203,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Shurise Telesford; Lawrence Maduakaolise Ozim, 5 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L103 B1, The Parks Phase I, $202,900.

Christopher Brandon Waltz; Sarah Ligon to Matthew H. Pelkki; Jane S. Pelkki, 2200 Andover Court, Condo 105, Little Rock. Apt. 105, Andover Square HPR, $201,000.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, Inc., to Paul Matthew Zotz, 1913 Topf Road, North Little Rock. L4 B16, Lakewood, $201,000.

Jimenez Investments, Inc., to Colten Smith; Aubrey Smith, 1816 Bobbit Lane, Sherwood. L31 B2, Sylvan Acres, $200,000.

L2 Investments, LLC., to Camden David English; Miranda Elizabeth English, 22 Butterfly Cove, Little Rock. L187, Otter Creek Community Phase II-B, $199,900.

Lani Lenore Allenbaugh; Lani Lenore Moore to Ted Green, 2200 Andover Court, Apt. 1005, Little Rock. Apt. 1005, Andover Square HPR Phase II, $199,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to KellCo Custom Homes, Inc., 54 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L15 B116, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $198,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Annie M. Dixon, 8509 Westwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L42, White Oak Crossing, $198,000.

Margaret Holaway; Estate Of Sarah J. Garrison (dec'd) to Jerson Flores, 614 Beaconsfield Road, Sherwood. L15 B8, East Meadow, $198,000.

Textbook Properties, LLC., to Ginger Burton, 200 River Market Ave., Apt. 704, Little Rock. Unit 704, Arkansas Capital Commerce Center HPR, $197,400.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to KellCo Custom Homes, Inc., 84 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L49 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $194,000.

Benjamin Perez; Leila Perez to Bethany Sirles; Austin Sirles; Wesley Allen Sirles, 1623 S. Buchanan St., Little Rock. L7 B6, Batman's- Cherry And Cox, $190,000.

Bruce Wetmore to Tommie Koonce Kelly, 3901 Cedar Hill Road, Apt. 21, Little Rock. Apt. 21, Townhouses-In-The-Park HPR, $190,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Tyler Koivisto; Marisa Koivisto, 617 E. Martin St., Jacksonville. L338, Stonewall Phase IV-A, $190,000.

Kaila Hasty; Kaila Dorman to William Connor Gann; Kaitlin Brooke Gann, 23 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock. L11, White Oak Village, $187,500.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Reddy Innovative Builders, LLC., L42 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $185,000.

Richard J. Miller; Karan B. Miller to Caleb Pryor; Rebecca Pryor, 604 Fernwood Ave., Sherwood. L17 B317, Park Hill NLR, $185,000.

Betsy L. Barnes to Darragh Higgins; Jennifer L. Higgins, L328, Leawood Heights 4th, $185,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Chakkim Anav Israel, 17 Single Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L156, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $183,500.

Roy Agee; Lauren Agee to Northwind Holdings, LLC., 2 Green Oaks Cove, Maumelle. L111, Garden Oaks, $183,400.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC., to Aquila Argo, LLC., 20 Stoneledge Drive, Maumelle. L108, Stoneledge Phase I, $182,500.

Rachel L. Williams; Rachel L. Green to Maan El Hajari, 10403 Highway 107, Sherwood. L9R B1, Sylvan Hills, $181,000.

Ayanna Peer; Ayanna Hayes; Courtney Peer to Jermaine Andrews, 2811 General Samuels Road, Jacksonville. L110, Woodland Hills Phase I, $180,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Chaitanya Musham; Archana Jarathi, 93 Orle Drive, Little Rock. L43 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $177,000.

Chris A. Young; Chris Ann Young Living Trust to Shelee Long, 6808 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B24, Indian Hills, $175,000.

Karen G. Worsham; Denormis Worsham to Di Ferrell, 5 Mystery Cove, Little Rock. L17, Mystery Woods, $174,000.

Paul G. Plemmons to Stedman Davis; Nadja Davis, 24 Eagle Rock Drive, Sherwood. L23, Twelve Oaks, $173,000.

Ronald G. Haydon to Russell A. Boyd, 11001 Forbis Cove, Sherwood. L24 B4, Bear Paw Phase I, $171,000.

Jean Stitt; Sybil Jean Stitt; David Stitt (dec'd) to Billy R. Doak, 13707 Peters Road, Jacksonville. Pt S/2 NE 26-4N-11W, $171,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Mission Hills Holdings, LLC., 6711 Woodfield Road, Little Rock. L34, Woodfield, $165,000.

Janet Lammers Charles to ULO Holdings, LLC., 515 E. Capitol Ave., Unit 103, Little Rock. Unit 103, Rainwater Flats HPR, $165,000.

Ronnie Joe Brewer; Brittany J. Brewer to Double Trouble, LLC., 719 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. Ls55-56 B1, Park Hill NLR, $162,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to George Demetri Bukes; Andrea Leigh Bukes, 2719 Montreal Drive, Little Rock. L185, Meadowlark, $160,000.

Judy 3, LLC., to Alexis Danae Bowman, 101 Ridgelea Ave., Sherwood. L22 B3, Witt's, $155,000.

William Royal Copeland, III; Alisa M. Copeland to Mathew Hickerson; Rory Patterson, 319 N. Pierce St., Little Rock. Ls10-13 B2, Oak Grove, $155,000.

Thomas Haskins; Carol Haskins Revocable Trust; Ralph Haskins Family Trust to Abigail Duarte Almanza, 8400 Stanton Road, Little Rock. Pt NW SE 31-1N-12W, $154,500.

Shirley D. Ratcliff; Estate Of Pamela L. Barnes (dec'd) to Christie Birdsong, 715 W. F Ave., North Little Rock. L8B B42, Park Hill NLR Replat; L8 B6, Hillside, $150,000.

Zachary Cronin; Shaun Cronin Revocable Trust to Gerald M. Cronin, L148, Broadmoor, $150,000.

Brian K. Baker; Ewonda Baker; Victory Praise And Worship Church to Jacksonville Community Worship Church, 424 Church St., Jacksonville. Ls9-11, Dupree's East Jacksonville, $150,000.

Sherry L. Wilson Wood; Marla G. Wilson Smith; Jamie S. Wilson Lloyd; Patty Williams (House) to Sebastian Hurtado; Celsa Cecilia Calvillo, Pt NE NW 11-1S-13W, $150,000.

Malvin E. Mize; Kassandra K. Mize to Jewell Gelene Lauderdale; Spencer L. Lauderdale, 9121 Centennial Road, Jacksonville. Lots C & E, Silver Oaks, $150,000.