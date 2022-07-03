Run-up to Fourth fills U.S. airports

BERKELEY, Calif. -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with their biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.

About 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday, surpassing the previous pandemic-era record of 2.46 million reached earlier last week, according to figures released Saturday by the Transportation Security Administration.

The escalating numbers show leisure travelers aren't being deterred from flying by rising fares, the ongoing spread of covid-19 or worries about recurring flight delays and cancellations.

Friday's passenger volume marked a 13% increase from July 1 last year, which fell on the Thursday before Fourth of July. This year's number of passengers going through U.S. airports also eclipsed the 2.35 million screened at security checkpoints on the Friday before the Fourth of July in 2019, but that was nearly a week ahead of Independence Day.

In a more telling sign of how close U.S. air travel is reverting back to pre-pandemic conditions, an average of 2.33 million passengers have passed through security checkpoints at domestic airports during the seven days ending July 1. That was close to the seven-day average of roughly 2.38 million passengers during the same 2019 period, according to the TSA.

On the Fourth of July weekend last year, 23,179 people passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock and 14,559 passed through Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill from June 30 to July 6.

The TSA said it expects to see a 27% increase in the number of travelers who will depart from the Little Rock airport, as well as a 40% increase in the number of travelers who will depart from the Northwest Arkansas airport on the Fourth of July weekend this year, TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said.

Nearly 4,000 people passed through Clinton National checkpoints and 2,314 passed through Northwest Arkansas airport checkpoints on July 1, 2021, the heaviest traffic days for both airports last year.

But airlines have struggled to keep up with the surging demand amid staffing shortages and an assortment of other issues that have resulted in recurring waves of flight delays and cancellations that have been transforming some vacations into ordeals.

Many airlines, including Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, have responded to the challenge by curtailing their summer schedules in an effort to reduce the inconveniences, and backlash, caused by flight delays and cancellations. They are using larger planes on average to carry more passengers while they scramble to hire and train more pilots.

The headaches continued Friday, although they weren't as bad as they have been at other times in recent months. There were more than 6,800 flight delays and another 587 flight cancellations affecting U.S. airports Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

The trouble spilled into Saturday, too, with thunderstorms complicating things on the East Coast and parts of the Midwest. By late Saturday, nearly 4,000 flights had been delayed and more than 600 had been canceled at U.S. airports, according to FlightAware.

Besides the flight delays and cancellations, travelers also have had to pay higher prices for tickets driven up by soaring fuel costs and other inflationary factors, as well as navigate around the health risks posed by continuing covid-19 infections.

The travel bug is also congesting highways, even with the national average price for gasoline hovering around $5 per gallon -- and above $6 per gallon in California and all its popular tourist attractions. AAA predicts that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, slightly fewer than in 2019.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Arkansas on Thursday was $4.41 per gallon, which is 45 cents below the national average. The average price for gas in Arkansas dropped by about 8 cents per gallon from the previous week, leaving Arkansas the fifth least expensive state in which to buy gas.

"We are seeing wholesale prices trickle down," said Michael Fox, executive director of the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America. "We're not seeing increases like we were."

Information for this article was contributed by Cristina LaRue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Michael Liedtke of The Associated Press.

Mercedes and Jorge Herrera of Tampa, wait to check-in their luggage at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Herreras are flying to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for a family reunion. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



A travelers waits to be pick up at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Travelers check their flights at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Alisson Bryan, Marcel Bryan and Terry Craig, wait to check-in their luggage for their flight home to Missouri at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The group were on a cruise ship vacation in the Caribbean. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Motorists head southbound in the local and express lanes on Interstates 90-94 in slow and thickening traffic as a CTA train enters a station on the first day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend Friday, July 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Gas prices are displayed at a gas station Friday, July 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer



Travelers, left, run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Campground spaces are full at Emma Wood State Park in Ventura County, Calif., on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

