Saline County work to shift traffic on I-30 frontage road

Traffic on the Interstate 30 eastbound frontage road in Saline County will shift north of its current alignment as part of a construction project to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced.

The transportation agency said that I-30 eastbound frontage road traffic between Exit 116 and Airlane Drive will be shifted onto existing interstate pavement and separated from interstate traffic by a barrier wall. The temporary traffic switch will allow construction to continue with realigning the frontage road between South Street and Airlane Drive.

The traffic shift will initiate between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. The agency said the alignment is expected to remain in place for several months.

Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise during nighttime hours, the agency said.

The $187.3 million project includes widening 5.5 miles of I-30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116), according to the transportation agency. The project also includes improvements at the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114).