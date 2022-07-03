Sections
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU

Simmons’ Trust Department celebrates centennial

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:21 a.m.
Jason Waters, Jimmy Crocker, Jim Schnep and Lee Rush

The Trust Department at Simmons Bank celebrated its 100th birthday with an afternoon reception at the Chenal Country Club.

George Makris, chief executive officer at Simmons, along with his wife, Debbie, welcomed co-workers at the casual event.

Simmons Bank was founded in 1903 in Pine Bluff with the first day's deposits of $3,338.22. Nineteen years later, it formed its Trust Department. Today, Simmons has about $25.1 billion in total assets with more than 2,800 associates across six states, according to its website.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

