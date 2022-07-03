Technical bumps halt state’s covid reports

For the second consecutive Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health didn't release daily covid-19 information because of technical problems.

Late Saturday, the public health agency still had not updated its coronavirus dashboard, which typically includes daily updates on new cases numbers, hospitalizations and vaccinations.

A message posted to the dashboard's online landing page blamed technical difficulties.

"The Arkansas Department of Health is experiencing technical difficulties," it read. "We are working to rectify the issue and will update the dashboard as soon as possible."

On Friday, the state recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive, continuing a recent upward trend. While hospitalizations from covid-19 have also been rising, they have not come close to the peaks of severely ill Arkansans during past surges caused by the delta and omicron waves.