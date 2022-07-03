TRAVELERS 4, DRILLERS 3 : SOD POODLES 13, NATURALS 12

TRAVELERS 4, DRILLERS 3

Levi Stoudt allowed a run on 2 hits in 6 innings as the Arkansas Travelers snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Stoudt (6-4) also struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter. He went six innings for the the first time since May 14 at San Antonio.

Joe Rizzo went 3 for 4 and Zach DeLoach hit a two-run home run for the Travs.

Trailing 1-0 after two innings. the Travs took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning.

Rizzo walked to lead off the inning, then Jack Larsen doubled to right field to move Rizzo to third base. Jake Scheiner's sacrifice fly scored Rizzo to tie the game at 1-1.

DeLoach then hit a two-run home run to right field to give Arkansas a 3-1 lead.

The Travs added a run in the top of the eighth inning to extend their lead to 4-1.

Cade Marlowe walked, then stole second base. After a Tulsa mound visit, he stole third base. After Tanner Kirwer lined out and Jake Anchia struck out, Marlowe scored on a wild pitch by Tulsa reliever Guillermo Zuniga to make it 4-1.

Michael Stryfeller picked up his 12th save of the season by striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning.

SOD POODLES 13, NATURALS 12

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' rally in the top of the ninth inning fell short as they lost to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

Northwest Arkansas trailed 13-8 entering the ninth inning, but scored four runs to cut the lead to 13-12.

Logan Porter and Seuly Matias led off the inning with back-to-back singles, then Porter came home on Jake Means' RBI double off Sod Poodles reliever Blake Rogers to pull the Naturals within 13-9.

After Tucker Bradley walked, John Rave hit a sacrifice fly and Matias scored to make it 13-10. Maikel Garcia lined into a force out, but Means came home as Northwest Arkansas trimmed the deficit to 13-11. Two batters later, Tyler Gentry's sacrifice fly scored Bradley and the Naturals got within 13-12 with two outs.

With runners on second and third base, Robbie Glendinning struck out to end the game.

Garcia led the Naturals, going 3 for 6 with a home run, his third of the season, and 3 RBI. Glendinning went 2 for 6 with his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning, and 2 RBI. Loftin and Matias also had two hits apiece for Northwest Arkansas.