The nation in brief: Tropical Storm Colin forms off Carolinas





Tropical Storm Colin forms off Carolinas

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday's July 4th celebrations.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the possibility of localized flash flooding along the Carolina coast through this morning. At 1 p.m. Saturday, the storm's center was about 10 miles west-southwest of Myrtle Beach, S.C., with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving northeast at 7 mph.

The hurricane center said a tropical storm warning was in effect for a stretch from north of Little River, S.C., to Duck, N.C., including Pamlico Sound. The storm is not expected to strengthen as it moves into the Atlantic on Monday.

"Colin will continue to produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of coastal South and North Carolina through Sunday morning," the center said. Isolated amounts could reach up to 4 inches.

"This rainfall may result in localized areas of flash flooding," the center said.

Some Fourth of July celebrations planned Saturday in the Carolinas were canceled because of severe weather and safety concerns.

Jet-fueled semi explodes at air show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- One person has died after an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. One death was announced by the Battle Creek Police Department.

The Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The truck is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph, according to Darnell Racing Enterprises, based in Springfield, Mo. Email messages to the team seeking comment weren't immediately returned.

No other injuries were reported and authorities didn't immediately release information about the person who died.

2 teens killed at apartments in Texas

HOUSTON -- Two teenagers were killed and one man was injured in a shooting at Houston-area apartment complex, authorities said Saturday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that deputies responded at 10:40 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the complex in north Harris County, about 15 miles north of downtown Houston. They discovered three males had been shot.

Two teenagers were pronounced dead at a hospital and a 20-year-old man who was shot twice is expected to survive, Gonzalez said. Multiple people were detained and the sheriff's office was looking through surveillance camera footage to piece together what happened.

Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the homicide division said the confrontation may have started at a pool party and multiple people had discharged weapons.

"We do not know who was shooting first, we do have possible shooters detained, we are still working to figure out who exactly fired the shots," Wolfford said. "We will be interviewing them and reviewing surveillance video to determine how this went down."

Gonzalez said both teens killed were 17, but Wolfford said one was 17 and the other was 18.

Three police die in Kentucky standoff

ALLEN, Ky. -- Three law enforcement officers were killed and five wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said.

Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small Appalachian town. An emergency management official was also injured and a police dog was killed, according to the arrest citation.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters Friday afternoon that four deputies initially responded, then called for backup when they were shot at. He said Storz surrendered after negotiations that included his family members.

The responding officers encountered "pure hell" when they arrived on the scene, Hunt said. "They had no chance."

Hunt said one of his deputies, William Petry, and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure were killed in the shooting. Prestonsburg officer Jacob Chaffins died after being hospitalized, the police department said Friday in a social media post.

Storz was arraigned Friday in Pike County. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder of a police officer and was jailed on a $10 million bond. One of the charges was originally attempted murder of a police officer, but a judge said at the hearing that it was upgraded to murder. He is also facing another attempted murder charge and assault on a service animal.

Few details were available Friday. State police said in a brief statement that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting.








