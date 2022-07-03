Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Mayorkas; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.



