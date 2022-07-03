Sections
ARTIST IN THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE

Wildlife artwork

Sean Shrum’s work is displayed at Governor’s Mansion reception by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:45 a.m.
Courtney Caldwell and Emily Rockwell


All eyes were on Jonesboro artist Sean Shrum on June 17 when his art was displayed at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

First lady Susan Hutchinson opened the doors to the mansion for a late-afternoon reception honoring the artist. A collection of his works was hung in various spots around the mansion for guests to enjoy.

Shrum was born in Poplar Bluff, Mo., and moved to Jonesboro at an early age. After graduating from Jonesboro High School, Shrum earned a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture from the University of Arkansas.

An avid hunter, much of Shrum's work depicts wildlife and the outdoors. He was joined at the event by his mother, Cassy Lacy, and partner Lee Davis.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal


