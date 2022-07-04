4-star WR Micah Tease commits to Arkansas

With ESPN 4-star receiver Micah Tease's commitment, Arkansas has received two pledges on July 4.

Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and other schools.

He made an official visit to Arkansas on June 24-26. Being able to see how the Razorbacks would use him helped his decision.

“We sat down and we had a meeting and we did a little slideshow of how I would fit into the system and what I could do in the system,” Tease said after his official visit.

Tease also officially visited Southern Cal and Notre Dame.

He and Arkansas tight end commitment Luke Hasz are good friends. Tease made other trips to Fayetteville for the Texas football game last September and Jan. 22 – the day Hasz pledged to Arkansas.

Tease is rated the No. 37 wide receiver and No. 258 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class. He was recruited by receivers coach Kenny Guiton and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains

He had 31 catches for 618 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, and 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions with 1 returned for a score. Tease also had 1 forced fumble, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 blocked punt.

“It’s just a good spot,” said Tease of Arkansas. “It’s not far from home. I like the campus. I like the people around me, the coaches, so it’s a good fit overall.”

Tease is the 20th commitment in Arkansas' 2023 class. He is the eighth ESPN 4-star prospect to pledge to the Razorbacks and the fifth top-300 ESPN recruit to commit.

Prior to Tease and offensive lineman Paris Patterson's commitments, ESPN rated the class No. 7 nationally.



