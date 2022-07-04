A renter’s guide

With summer in full swing, many people turn to recreation areas with water, activities, shopping, and restaurants nearby. Online rental options such as VRBO have made it much easier to secure a property for a relaxing vacation with loved ones. This exploding market has led to many people escaping to spots such as the 30A corridor, the mountains, and even athletic event rentals in college towns.

I've been both a renter and an owner. As an owner, I'd like for the renters we need and appreciate to consider another point of view.

• Think about check-in/out times: Departing renters want to fudge on when they leave, while arriving renters also want to fudge on getting in early. This squeezes the hardworking housekeeping team that cleans scores of heavily used properties during that crazy 10 a.m.-4 p.m. window on Saturdays. During this time, maintenance also replaces light bulbs, realigns tripped shower doors, and responds to other minor emergencies that occur when people use a dwelling as if it were their own for a week. Please understand the limitations of this dependable staff and be patient with them.

• If you're responsible enough to rent, be responsible enough to acknowledge when someone in your group breaks something. We are amazed how rapidly "Mr. Nobody" gets around, leaving jammed garbage disposals, dented lampshades, and coffee- or wine-stained slipcovers. Of course, accidents happen; the people arriving after you will appreciate your prompt notification of these incidents as you would if something happened the week before you arrived.

• Recognize that because of their popularity, these areas have other constraints and restrictions. Many properties advertise a grill, but housekeeping cannot take care of cleaning a grill during their hectic "turnaround." Renters want to grill, fine, but then they decide they didn't leave it that dirty, or they simply forget to clean it before departure. When you find a dirty, sloppy grill, please realize that renters just like you used it before. If you want a clean grill, make sure you clean the grill. Gas grills are not allowed if they are within 50 feet of any combustible material. Moreover, owners face fines through their property owners associations and the cities concerning improper disposal of trash, so please place trash in the areas designated.

• Please consider "paying forward" with supplies. Wanting to take care of our guests, we have provided large boxes of laundry and dishwashing detergent, lingerie bags, wool dryer balls, Scotch and masking tape, only to find the place picked clean midseason, and a few corkscrews and pairs of scissors have "walked off" as well. Leaving that leftover roll of paper towels, coffee filters, or other non-perishables will also free up a bit of space in your take-home gear.

Property management companies depend upon happy renters and appreciate positive reviews. Our company works hard to quickly address problems that arise. The housekeepers we know take pride in their jobs. Some renters attempt to receive "comps" by leaving horrible reviews while not allowing management to access or fix problems during the stay. Understand that management companies also retain a list of chronic, unreasonable complainers, and these ever-dissatisfied gripers can be blocked from renting at all through the company.

We know that small incidents will occur. Last summer, my family rented south of Tampa. After a wonderful week, as we were driving to the airport in our rental car, I looked in the cupholder and gasped: one of the coffee mugs from the condo we rented! Time for my own very human "Oops!"

We can try to minimize our impact on the place while still having a good time. These are all just suggestions. But think about how much you would appreciate the renters who stayed the week before you taking care of these things. In fact, be the renters you wish had stayed before you. It all goes to good.

Sarah Shell Teague, Ph.D., of El Dorado is a retired magazine associate editor and short-story writer and the author of "Have Yourself a Hamster Little Christmas."