All-NWADG Girls Soccer

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tianna Jones

SCHOOL Bentonville West

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE Powered Bentonville West to Class 6A state championship, its first in girls soccer.... Scored the deciding goal in the 71st minute to give West 2-1 victory over Fayetteville after losing 3-0 to Lady Bulldogs in state championship game in 2021. .... Led West with 21 goals and nine assists. .... Selected Class 6A state tournament Most Valuable Player. .... Also led Lady Wolverines in scoring as a freshman despite missing six games with a leg fracture.. .... Finished with 11 goals and five assists in 2021. .... Experienced athlete who's played extensively on the club soccer circuit in Tulsa, Okla., and Kansas City, Mo.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "Last year no one expected us to get that. This year, we did it again and showed we deserved to be there by winning state. It just shows we can do anything we want together as a team when we put out mind to it."

...

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kerry Castillo

SCHOOL Bentonville West

NOTABLE Led Bentonville West to Class 6A state championship and an 18-6 record after finishing as state runners-up in 2021.... West defeated Fayetteville 2-1 after losing 3-0 to Lady Bulldogs in title game the previous season. .... Spent 10 days in hospital in 2020 while recovering from a severe case Covid-19. ..... Missed eight weeks of school before returning Returned in time to lead Bentonville West to state championship game for two consecutive seasons. .... Bentonville West went 7-0 at home this season and ended the year with nine consecutive wins.. .... Head coach for nine years at Cabot. Also coached for six years at Sheridan and two years at Greenbrier.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "God is so good. I remember praying to God while I was in the hospital that 'if you get me out of this, everything I do will be through you. I've used my platform as a coach to reach other people through God and that helped build a culture of selflessness within our team."

...

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Bella Bonanno

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-4

NOTABLE Selected co-Most Valuable Player as a freshman for Shiloh Christian, which reached the state quarterfinals and won a conference championship for the first time. .... Scored eight goals and contributed six assists for Shiloh Christian, which finished 10-3-2 after losing in state tournament to eventual state champion Pulaski Academy. .... Selected Class 4A All-State and 4A-West All Conference as a first-year varsity player.. ... Named NWADG Newcomer of the Year in volleyball last fall.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "I played club soccer for four years prior to this year, so I knew my way around the field. I was really please how we played as a team in conference and at state. It was really fun."

.....

THE TEAM

Clare Barger - Harrison - Junior

Led Harrison with 26 goals and 14 assists. Two-time All-State player.

Kate Carter - Bentonville West

Contributed 16 goals and 11 assists for Class 6A state champions.

Maysa Willis - Bentonville West

Goalkeeper who made 94 saves and posted seven shutouts while allowing only 8 goals all season.

Kayla Hurley - Bentonville - Sophomore

Forward who had 26 goals and 12 assists for Bentonville. Voted Outstanding player of the year in 6A-West by league coaches.

Kaylee Vorisek - Bentonville - Sophomore

Center Midfield voted First Team all 6A-West All Conference, All-State.

Lauren Magre - Fayetteville - Senior

Led Fayetteville with 22 goals and 10 assists.

Caroline Bertalotto - Fayetteville - Senior

Contributed 10 goals and 12 assists for Fayetteville.

Olivia Pall - Harrison - Senior

Scored 14 goals and contributed 6 assists for team that reached state semifinals.

Karen Flores - Siloam Springs - Senior

Had 13 goals and 12 assists for Lady Panthers.

Bethany Markovich - Siloam Springs - Senior

Leader and top defender who contributed six goals for Lady Panthers.

Hannah Hatfield - Rogers - Senior

Midfielder had 8 goals and 16 assists for Lady Mounties.

Bella Bonanno of Shiloh Christian is the NWA Democrat-Gazette All-Area Newcomer of the Year for girls soccer.



Kerry Castillo of Bentonville West is the NWA Democrat-Gazette All-Area girls soccer Coach of the Year





