Arkansas achievers

• Justyce Yuille, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, African and African American studies and criminal justice, cum laude, from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, is one of 10 students nationally selected to participate in the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program. The program, funded by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, began last year to create a pipeline that "will endow the South with the next generation of civil rights lawyers trained to provide legal advocacy of unparalleled excellence in the pursuit of racial justice." In exchange for a full law school scholarship and professional development opportunities, Marshall-Motley Scholars commit to devoting the first eight years of their career to practicing civil rights law in service to Black communities in the South. Yuille will begin her studies at the University of Arkansas School of Law this fall.

• Eight families representing different regions of the state have been named in the 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program, according to the Arkansas Farm Bureau. The district families will now be judged to determine the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The winner will be announced Dec. 8. East Central District: the Lindsey Family of Forrest City (St. Francis County). North Central District: the Hays Family of Pleasant Plains (Independence County). Northeast District: the Smith Family of Paragould (Greene County). Northwest District: the Hostetler Family of Green Forest (Carroll County). Southeast District: the Young Family of Poplar Grove (Phillips County). Southwest District: the Robertson Family of Hope (Hempstead County). West Central District: the Huneycutt Family of Arkadelphia (Clark County). Western District: the Stobaugh Family of Atkins (Conway County).

• Kristen Sterba, associate provost for students and administration and director for institutional research, policy and accreditation in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Office of Academic Affairs, has been elected president of the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management. Her term lasts through April 2024. The association is a nonprofit, professional organization that focuses on the concerns of those working in the graduate enrollment management environment. The association consists of about 1,200 members, representing public and private higher education institutions of all sizes.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to recognize Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever:

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Must have received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion. Pageants, dean's list, graduations, military enrollments and enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs, please.

To submit an item, mail information to: Arkansas Achievers, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.