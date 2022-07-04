Arkansas records 386 new covid cases; toll rises by 4

Nearly 400 Arkansans tested positive for the coronavirus on the Fourth of July holiday, an increase from those new cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health Sunday and in line with trends of increasing cases in the state in recent weeks.

The state saw an increase of 386 new cases Monday; 165 reported Sunday and more than 1,400 Saturday. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 868,770 cases of covid-19.

Deaths from the virus increased by four Monday, bringing the total mortality rate in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic to 11,589, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.