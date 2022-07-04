Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 20

El Pueblito

300 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Beverage without a lid on top of prep table.

Noncritical violations: Rice, refried beans, ground beef and chicken in the hot hold area uncovered.

El Senor De Los Tacos Bar & Grill

1612 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Two large pans in hand sink between dish machine and warewashing sinks at beginning of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No food manager certificate. Dust buildup on air vents and surrounding ceiling tiles.

Little Martians Learning Center

2808 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wall behind oven needs to be smooth and easily cleanable.

McDonald's

101 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical ware washing machine. Gravy and butter being held at 46 degrees in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Dining tables and floors in dining room and kitchen have several areas with food debris needs cleaned.

Mi Tienda Supermarket Inc.

875 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Packages of raw bacon stored above packages of flan. Chicharrone with meat on are not at 135 degrees or above. One heat lamp is not working. Employee raised the pan to get closer to the heat lamp that is working. Franks are not at 41 degrees or below as checked with a thermometer between packages. Packages are stored blocking the air flow. Open packages of ham and bologna are not date marked as needed. Containers of rice and milk, and containers of beans not labeled with ingredients.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to a bodily fluid release event that involves the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. No thermometers in the refrigerator with the franks or crema. Repeat violation. Glass in the meat case is cracked all the way across the door. There is packing tape covering the crack. Permit expired 12/31/2021.

Par Bar at the Course at Sager

801 N. Country Club Road, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Open package of hot dogs not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to a bodily fluid release event that involves the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Food temperature measuring devices shall be accurate to plus or minus two degrees of the intended range. Employee could not find test strips.

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee reentered kitchen area from outside and did not wash hands before returning to preparing food. Container of uncovered raw chicken stored above fried tofu and other ready-to-eat food items. Boxes of raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat vegetables such as carrots and onions. Pho broth in walk-in cooler at 43 to 45 degrees. Container of cooked beef stored directly on kitchen floor. Wiping cloth used to wipe down food contact surface is being stored directly on surface.

Noncritical violations: None

Pupuseria Salvadorena

1610 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Mashed potatoes and cooled meat in pots in walk-in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No certificate available at time of inspection.

VFW No. 3031

11160 N. Old Wire Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Carton of eggs stored on top shelf in refrigerator above ready-to-eat items.

Noncritical violations: None

June 21

Bar Cleeta

110 N.W. Second St., Suite 110, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food manager certificate available during today's inspection.

Bentonville Taco & Tamale

101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Buttermilk 49 degrees and cheese 50 degrees in walk-in-cooler.

Noncritical violations: Shell eggs stored above leafy produce and cream cheese. Walk-In cooler is not holding items cold at 41 degrees or below.

European Gourmet of NWA

1149 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Multiple items through out facility including cakes, crumbled cheeses and breads not properly labeled.

Kirpa Indian Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: Missing hand soap at hand wash sink. No date marking on any foods stored in cold hold units.

Noncritical violations: Hardware buckets are being used to store food. Facility lacks chlorine test strips.

Las Palmas

200 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottle in bar area not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manage documentation available. Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint. Large ice scoop used to scoop from bulk ice machine resting directly on unsanitized surface of ice machine.

M & K Hot Food

127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Wash hands any time contamination could have occurred, when changing tasks. Container of raw chicken stored above sauces in the prep table. Sauce in the prep table are not at 41 degrees or below. Sanitizer in spray bottle is too strong.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Grease buildup around the fryer, stove, exhaust vent and area around and under this equipment. Doors on the prep table and refrigerator are visibly dirty.

Salvi-Mex

127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Small prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Clean all equipment. Prep table is visibly dirty.

Sonic

316 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Sandwich prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Floor under the soda station has an accumulation of debris. Condensation leak in the walk in cooler. Water is dripping onto cases of product. Some tile missing around the drain at the soda station allowing standing water. Area is not easily cleanable.

Taqueria El Compa

1801 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pans of raw meat above bottles of soda. Baracoa is 133 degrees. Keep hot food at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

The Station

400 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Employees not washing hands between task changes. Per past inspection reports, facility is using time as a control for hot case foods.

Noncritical violations: Employees working do not know to check sanitizer concentration and do not know where test strips are. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Employee touched face/hair with gloved hand and did not wash hands nor change gloves before returning to opening coffee packets. Written procedures shall be prepared in advance, maintained at the facility and available for review upon request of the regulatory authority. Hair from ponytail on employee working with open food is falling over employees shoulder and not effectively restrained. Repeat violation.

Waffle House

960 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: No hand drying towels at back hand washing sink. Sliced cheese, chopped ham and shredded cheese being kept at 47 degrees in top of prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Wright's Barbecue

208 N.E. Third St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee came from outside and went to food preparation without washing hands. No hand wash notification sign.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple cracked tiles throughout kitchen floor.

Yeyo's Mexican Grill-Mobile

122 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Waste tank is full.

Noncritical violations: Permit Expired 5/31/2022.

June 22

Beaver Lake Bistro

14528 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: Eggs being kept above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. No consumer advisory on items that could be served raw or under-cooked.

Noncritical violations: None

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Critical violations: Frozen salmon in vacuum packaging was thawing in walk-in cooler. Packaging is supposed to be removed as indicated by the manufacturer before thawing.

Noncritical violations: None

Cafe Louise

2205 S. W. I St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: Salmon thawed in walk-in cooler was still in original package. Salmon was originally frozen and package stated "Remove salmon from package before thawing".

Noncritical violations: None

Guanajuato Meat Market

229 S. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: Tamales not date-marked as needed. Salsa not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Tamales, salsa and pico are not labeled with ingredients or location of preparation. Wall behind cooking pots is not in good condition, not smooth easily cleanable or porous. Ceiling tiles in the meat department are not smooth and easily cleanable. Tiles must be easily cleanable. Repeat violation. Floor tiles cracked and broken exposing bare concrete behind the meat counter. Floor is no longer in good condition Repair as needed. Repeat violation.

Handy Mart

141 E. Roller Ave., Decatur

Critical violations: Hand washing sink had bottles in the sink. Bag of raw bacon stored above ready to eat foods. Burritos and crispitos not at 135 degrees or above. Items marked as "keep frozen" when removed from the freezer to the walk in cooler need to have a date mark and must be used or discarded within seven days.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Floor under and the wall behind the fryer and table is visibly dirty. Clean frequently to prevent the accumulation of food/grease. Repeat violation. Floor under fryer is missing tiles. Grease from the exhaust hood vent is dripping onto the ground outside. Clean exhaust vent as needed. Clean grease off of the concrete. Grease interceptor top cover is off allowing the smell to permeate the back room.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

2100 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Two-door refrigerator is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Cream cheese 43 degrees. External thermometer reading 41 degrees. Spray bottle of degreaser is in a bottle that was used for a different chemical.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Food worker not wearing an effective hair restraint. Clean trays are on a cloth towel on the drain board. Do not put clean utensils directly on a cloth towel. Items may be placed directly on the drain board or a drying rack may be used. Repeat violation. Permit posted but expired.

Innisfree Retirement Community

300 Innisfree Circle, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gasket on two-door upright refrigerator is torn. Door is difficult to shut tight. Plastic plate above ice has an accumulation of black growth.

Jaclyn's Kitchen

14438 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No written procedure for bodily fluid release events cleanup.

Pollo A La Parrila Ram

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla Ram 2500 V8

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat produce.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Container of fruit punch beverage being stored and cooled in ice machine, ice to be served at later time. Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla Chevy 2500

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla GMC 2500

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

The Fat Chef

14550 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizer not dispensing in mechanical ware washing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

TNT Express

1196 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

Critical violations: Ice cream mix in the hopper has a sour smell. Food checked in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. External thermometer reading 46 degrees, ham 43 degrees, between packages of cheese 42 degrees and margarine package 43 degrees. Container of cottage cheese has a manufactures use by date of 6/5/22. Package of bologna has an open date of 5/13. Ice in the three-door freezer is falling onto food items. Ice is covering the fan guards. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to a bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Employees not lathering with soap long enough prior to rinsing off soap. Employee washed hands at the three-compartment sink. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, beard restraints and clothing that covers body hair that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment utensils, linens and unwrapped single service and single use articles. Permit posted but expired. Post current permit.

June 23

Airship at Coler

1300 Applegate Trail, Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside of ice machine has an accumulation of residue.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips.

Callahan's Steak House

210 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer is not being dispensed into the dish machine. The dispensing unit isn't even moving. Salads from previous day in the servers cooler rack are not at 41 degrees or below. Unit was in defrost mode. Food items that were off the hot serving line from the day before in the walk-in are not at 41 degrees or below. Foods may not have been cooled properly. Butters in the servers cooler are at 43 degrees. Unit has not been in use.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to a bodily fluid release event that involves the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Chicken fried steaks in the line freezer uncovered and bottom one is directly on the freezer shelf. Preparation staff not wearing effective hair restraints. Wall behind the bread baking station and bread oven are visibly dirty. Floor in the dish room around the drain is wearing away allowing standing water. Area is no longer easily cleanable.

Happy Donuts

110 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sliced ham in the refrigerator is at 47 degrees. It is not known why when other food items are in temperature. Maintain food at 41 degrees or below. Container that used to contain sanitizing wipes used to store sugar.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to a bodily fluid release event that involves the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Reusing containers that had other food originally for different food items. Floors throughout the kitchen are visibly dirty.

Kidz In Motion Learning Center

211 Commercial St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hair restraints being used in kitchen.

Leroy's Cafe

116 S. Hibler St., Sulphur Springs

Critical violations: Diced tomatoes and shredded cheese on prep line at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Oven & Tap

215 S. Main St., Suite 3, Bentonville

Critical violations: No chlorine residual in final rinse of dish machine. Wares in dish machine were not sanitized after cleaning.

Noncritical violations: No proof of certification available at time of inspection. No test strips for chlorine sanitizer in dish machine available.

Pea Ridge Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No test strips available. Posted permit expired.

Pour Jons Coffee and Vinyl

516-2 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is buildup of lint and dust on horizontal piping on back wall and air return vent.

Pressroom 2.0

100 N.W. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Same asterisk (*) symbol used to indicate items cooked to order that require a consumer advisory as is used to denote an item requires substitution. Two food workers prepping food in back kitchen without hair restraints. Two workers with full beards without restraints.

Quality Inn

1300 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to a bodily fluid release event that involves the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Permit posted but expired.

Sonic Drive In

201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee handled ready-to-eat breakfast burrito with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: None

Tusk and Trotter American Brasserie

110 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Three-compartment sink sanitizer compartment in bar area was filled with an unknown chemical (not detected on a test strip). Half-n-half was 65 degrees in a cold hold block. Block is replaced with another frozen one in between shift changes.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of dust on wall in kitchen area (primarily around dish room) and outside of ice machine has an accumulation of grime.

Woo Pig Mooie BBQ

401 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: No hot water in designated kitchen handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

June 24

Carniceria Guanajuato

801 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. No hot water in handwashing sinks. Permit expired and under new ownership.

Noncritical violations: None

Cathy's Corner

1910 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee cutting tomatoes was handling tomatoes with bare hands. Sausage links and patties were being held in pan with bacon. Sausage was 75 degrees. Diced ham on prep table was 57 degrees, the lower level of prep table had cream cheese and chicken breast at 47 degrees, sliced cheese in back of walk-in was 43 degrees and orange juice in front refrigerator was 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The following duties of the person in charge are out of compliance. (D) Employees are effectively cleaning their hands, by routinely monitoring the employees hand washing; (L) Except when approval is obtained from the regulatory authority as specified in subparagraph 3-301.11(D), Employees are preventing cross-contamination of ready-to-eat food with bare hands by properly using suitable utensils such as deli tissue, spatulas, tongs, single-use gloves or dispensing equipment. Repeat violation.

El Farolito Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bakery

415 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Fajita chicken being kept at 123 degrees and fajita beef being kept at 120 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Hillside Lanes

18618 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to matter.

King Pins Family Entertainment

1490 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to matter.

La Herradura

450 N. 24th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice machine is stored outside. Black accumulation on plastic plate above ice in ice maker.

Mahalakshmi

2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees garnished plate with onions using bare hands. Dish machine at 10 ppm chlorine. No date markings on any food items in walk-in cooler. Multiple meats thawing in different compartments of three-compartment sink without running water. Multiple bags of rice and other dry goods stored directly on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: Multiple seasonings/herbs had scoops with no handles stored in them. Shelves used to store seasonings and herbs are made of unsealed wood and are not smooth and easy to clean. Inside of microwave has an accumulation of food. Walls in food prep area has an accumulation of food residue.

Pan Dulce Bakery

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite B, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloth is too strong. Should be 50-100 ppm.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Royal Egg Rolls

439 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Items in refrigerator and beneath prep table not date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Sleepy Hollow Store Bakery

12761 Arkansas 59 South, Gentry

Critical violations: No date marking on the sandwiches prepared on site in the grab and go walk in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Prep area hand wash sinks do not have signage reminding employees to wash hands.

Star Shop

600 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to matter. Cover pearl containers when not in use. Ceiling tiles in the pizza prep/drink area are not smooth and easily cleanable. Two tiles at the door next to the fryer are not smooth and easily cleanable.

Super Mercado Taranda

1618 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Half a round watermelon left uncovered in produce walk-in. One bottle of residential use ant and roach spray and bottles of Boric acid powder for residential use found on shelves in back produce area.

Noncritical violations: Can of coconut juice being stored in ice maker in produce area. Accumulation of dust on fans in walk-in cooler. Water hose hooked to hand sink.

Taqueria El Cunado

2850 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Permit expired 7/31/2021.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of ice under fans in walk in freezer.

Trick Dilly

2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Unlabeled bottles above three compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Yum N Tums

4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. No sanitizer on location at the time of inspection. No test strips on location at the time of inspection.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 20 -- Co-Op Ramen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 31, Bentonville; Elizabeth Richardson Center, 1300 N. Patriot Park, Siloam Springs; Sunshine Montessori Infant-Toddler, 2124 W. University St., Siloam Springs; Wendy's, 550 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Wendy's, 814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

June 21 -- Azul Tequila Bistro, 111 N. Main St., Bentonville; Rib Crib BBQ, 1801 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; The Pedaler's Pub, 410 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Whataburger, 4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

June 22 -- Duffers' Cafe, 638 W. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista; El Pueblito De La Caja, 14340 Arkansas 12, Rogers; JJ's Grill, 12 Cunningham Center, Suite 1, Bella Vista; Kool Ice Shack, 1100 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Papa Mike's, 1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista; Reverie Coffee & Tea House, 14438 Arkansas 12, Suite B, Rogers; Sonic, 2 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

June 23 -- Community Center Kitchen, 512 S. Black Ave., Sulphur Springs; In His Image Learning Center, 220 N.W. A St., Bentonville; Little Martians Learning Center, 915 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Michelada Lab, 406 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; The Cellar Creekside, 134 Wood Ave., Sulphur Springs; The Sous Chef, 1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 21, Bentonville; Vico's Corn, 103 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

June 24 -- 59 Diner, 106 First Ave. N.E., Gravette; Buckaroo Outpost Shaved Ice, 3814 N. 13th St., Rogers; Casa Castillo-Terra, 2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville; Gorditas Nunas, 623 W. Walnut St., Rogers; La Herradura Vending Blue Cab, 450 N. 24th St., Rogers; La Herradura Vending White Cab, 450 N. 24th St., Rogers; Lagniappe Bistro & Market Food, 115 Main St. S.E., Gravette; Maysville Handi-Stop, Inc, 11827 Arkansas 43 North, Maysville; The Tipsy Donut, 200 N. First St., Suite 100, Rogers; Walmart Supercenter-Deli/Bakery, 2901 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Walmart Supercenter-Food Store, 2901 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs