Monday, July 4

Offices to close for July 4th

Several agencies announced that they will be closed in observance of July 4: Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices and Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed. Pine Bluff City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday instead of Monday. Waste Management will be closed Monday and trash collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, according to their website. Liberty Utilities will be closed. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas offices and senior centers will be closed Monday; however, their Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will transport dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments Monday.

Regional Park to host July 4th fireworks

The July 4 fireworks show will take place Monday at the softball complex in Pine Bluff's Regional Park, according to Kerry Battle, director of the Pine Bluff Festival Association. Southeast Arkansas' largest display of fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The celebration will also include a live broadcast, according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department. Admission for viewing is free. There will be limited parking near the softball complex as well as Saracen Landing. Parking will also be available at the Jefferson County Courthouse parking lot and surrounding areas, according to the news release. In case of severe weather, the fireworks will be conducted at 9 p.m. July 5. Details: (870) 692-8601 or (870) 536-0920.

White Hall to host fireworks

The 2022 fireworks celebration at White Hall will be held outside the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, on July 4 at dusk, the same as last year, weather permitting, a spokesman said. Last year's event was held in front of the community center and people were asked to bring their lawn chairs. It's free and open to the public.

Underway

ASC to host Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition, July 1-Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Wednesday, July 6

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 7

Pine Bluff School District group to meet

The Unified Stakeholders of the Pine Bluff School District will meet at 6 p.m. July 7 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St. "This community engagement committee consists of Pine Bluff School District personnel, community leaders, stakeholders and parents who act in the best interest of the district and supports it by lifting and linking the voices of the stakeholders," a spokesman said.

Boys & Girls Club to honor heroes

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host its annual Heroes Banquet at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The speaker will be Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris. The attire is semi-formal and tickets are $40. The community is invited to attend. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500.

Friday, July 8

ASC hosts Comic Relief

The community is invited to join the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., from 6-8 p.m. July 8 for ART Works Presents: Comic Relief. The event will be held in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for patrons over the age of 21. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will also be available. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Comedian Zach Hayes will host this improv event perfect for comic artists, creatives and all who just enjoy a good laugh. Attendees ages 16 and up can show off their comedic stylings through an open-mic forum. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win door prizes.

Through Friday, July 8

Water company to flush lines

Liberty has scheduled its annual Arkansas water system flushing, according to a news release. The schedule includes: Pine Bluff: June 14-24; White Hall: June 27-July 1; Woodson and Hensley: July 5-8. These dates are approximate and subject to change. Liberty's annual flushing, required by the Arkansas Department of Health, helps ensure fire hydrants are working properly and improves the quality and reliability of its system. Liberty asks customers who may experience any water pressure or quality issues during the scheduled flushing times to run cold water from their faucet for 10 minutes. If the issue persists, they should call the Liberty Customer Care team at 1-855-382-6508. Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.

Saturday, July 9

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on July 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Collage Coaster Workshop set

People can enjoy a collage workshop with instructor Chelle Moore from 1-3 p.m. July 9 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Participants will use collage techniques to add an artistic flair to their own set of four unique coasters. They can cut out a variety of magazine clippings, words and more. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. The workshop is limited to 12 students ages 21 and older.

Funday: Magnetic Process Art set

Participants can merge process art and science to create paintings using magnets from 1-3 p.m. July 9 during the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's Second Saturday Family FunDay event. This abstract art focuses on creating something beautiful out of the unexpected.

El Dorado center sets art awards

The visual arts committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center at El Dorado invites the public to a reception for the annual Juried Art Competition Exhibit from 6-7:30 p.m. July 9. The exhibit includes 54 artists from around the country, according to a news release. Area winners include: Tom Richard -- Monticello; Kelly Campbell -- El Dorado; Rhaelene Lowther -- Magnolia; Spencer Purinton -- El Dorado; Marla Tomlinson -- El Dorado; and Grace Wright -- Crossett. Juror Taylor Jasper from The Momentary at Bentonville will present the awards at 6:30 p.m. This exhibit will be displayed through July 29 and is free and open to the public. Details: SAAC, (870) 862-5474 or www.saac-arts.org.

Sunday, July 10

Art league sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet July 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The league encourages members to bring paintings to be judged by their peers. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following month when members will vote on new work, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, July 10

Community Foundation offers grants

Grant opportunities are available from the Arkansas Community Foundation. The agency's Giving Tree Grant applications will be accepted July 10 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release. Area affiliates include the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation at Pine Bluff and the Delta Area Community Foundation at Dumas. All applications must be submitted on the online portal found at arcf.org/givingtree.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering first through sixth grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Tuesday, July 12

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Tuesdays, July 12 and July 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno and chess. Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Friday, July 15

Blue & You accepts grant applications

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups. Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, the social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole person health, and medical condition innovation, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15.

Saturday, July 16

ASC hosts "Big Piph" Morrow Hip-hop workshop

Children ages 10-17 will learn to write and perform hip-hop with "Hip-Hop Community Builder" Epiphany "Big Piph" Morrow 1-2:30 p.m. July 16. The workshop will be held at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's home facility, 701 S. Main St. Morrow is a Stanford-educated emcee and a native of Pine Bluff. He performs regularly with his seven-piece band, Tomorrow Maybe, has worked with major industry acts, and was lead coordinator of Global Kids-Arkansas. For more information about Morrow and to see more of his projects, visit his website epiphanymorrow.com. To register for the workshop, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Yoga set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites patrons 13 and older to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on July 16. The cost is "pay-what-you-can," with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. The same number can be used for the required advanced registration or by signing up at asc701.org/yoga.

Monday, July 18

Art league hosts watercolor workshop

The Pine Bluff Art League will host award-winning watercolorist Gary Alexander in a watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The cost is $35 to attend. Alexander previously presented a watercolor demo to the PBAL where he demonstrated a variety of techniques used in the medium.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Education co-op sets summer camp

Seventh-ninth graders are invited to participate in the STEAM on the River summer camp at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative (ARESC), 912 W. Sixth Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 18-21 and July 25-28. The deadline to enroll in ths free event is July 11. STEAM on the River was developed for students interested in science, engineering, art, and innovation, according to a news release. Students will utilize drones, robots, sensors and other technology to conduct experiences in the field. They will use their collected data to solve real world problems and design presentations to communicate their findings to various audiences. Details: Bill Shelly, camp director, (870) 730-2933; shellyb@aresc.k12.ar.us; or ARESC (870) 534-6129 or https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/aegis.

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Thursday, July 21

Rotary to host Hooten's football program

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host Barry Grooms of Hooten's Arkansas Football at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The lunch program will feature a lot of football talk, according to a news release. "We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas, so you will not only have the opportunity to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can also visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Friday, July 22

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

Small Works open to submissions

Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition. The deadline is July 22 for artists to submit work, according to a news release. Small Works on Paper is an annual juried art exhibition presented by the Arkansas Arts Council and features the work of Arkansas artists who are members of the Arts Council's Artist Registry. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Beginning Friday, July 22

ASC to present Cinderella

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. July 22-23 and July 29-30, and 2 p.m. July 24 and July 31. "The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame's two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle...Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom," according to the news release. Director Lindsey Collins and co-director Joel Anderson will lead the cast of "Cinderella." Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or purchase in person. For details, contact Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, July 23

First Baptist plans VBS

First Baptist Church Pine Bluff will have a one-day Vacation Bible School from 9 a. m. to 1 p.m. July 23. This event is free and open to all children who have completed pre-K through grade 6. (Children must be at least 5 years old by Aug. 1), according to a news release. A family "cook-in" for all participants and their families will take place in the fellowship hall after VBS. To pre-register, visit the First Baptist Church website, www.fbcpinebluff.org/vbs. Details: First Baptist church office, (870) 534-4741.

ASC sets Youth Printmaking Workshop

Instructor Kristin McCaslin will lead a youth printmaking workshop from 1-3 p.m. July 23 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and learn the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or contact ASC Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, July 24

Tea party to honor local women

The 2022 Cupcakes & Conversations Tea Party will recognize several area women at 4 p.m. July 24 at the family life center of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker St. Honorees include Sammia Thomas, Debra Allen, Robbie Williams, Annette Dove, Demetria Walker, and Margarette Williams. The guest speaker will be Tammy Shelton. The honorees lead, pray, change lives, motivate, encourage, inspire, and are women who win, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, July 24

Dermott native's play debuts at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, through July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Through Wednesday, July 27

Lakeside, St. Luke set summer camp

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Thursday, July 28

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will hold its regular monthly committee meeting at 6 p.m. July 28 at Larry's Pizza 4901 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. There will be a special guest speaker, David L. Singer, chairman, said.

Through Friday, July 29

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Through Friday, Aug. 5

TOPPS holds summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held through Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6 beginning at 9 a.m. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. Everyone registered by June 30 will be entered in a prize drawing. The registration fee is $25. To register, visit uapbalumni.org. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 6

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Aug. 6

Camp set for special needs children

CP Foundation & Consulting Group will conduct the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children ages 5-12 who are looking for something fun and structured to do. The camp will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. "Fifteen free scholarships are available," said Carolyn Pridgeon, founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group, camp sponsor. Session A will be held June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6. Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The registration membership fee is $50. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions. To register or for details, email heroesclubpb@gmail.com or call (725) 236-9003.

Through Friday, Aug. 12

Delta Dental grants available

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is accepting grant applications from Arkansas nonprofits, according to a news release. Through Aug. 12, eligible organizations may apply for funding for new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental treatment or preventive oral care. Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/funding-opportunities/2023-community-grants#grantoverview.

DRA seeks leaders for academy

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. The deadline is Aug. 12. DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. Chosen through a competitive application process, the class will include approximately 30 participants from the eight-state DRA region, including Arkansas, according to a news release. For details or to apply, visit dra.gov/leadership.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Maze Featuring Frankie

Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Underway

Farmer's Market open Saturdays

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.