Covid numbers show Saturday spike, Sunday dip in Arkansas infections

While covid cases and hospitalizations dipped slightly Sunday -- likely because of low reporting during a holiday week -- the data shows an overall trend up in the past week, per data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Sunday.

There have been 868,384 covid-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, with 165 new cases reported Sunday. The state saw an increase of 1,403 new cases on Saturday.

Sunday was the smallest increase reported since May 30 -- Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday is typically a low reporting day and often has the lowest reported numbers during holiday weekends.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases was at 1,053 as of Sunday. It dropped from 1,100 on Saturday. Sunday remains the second-highest level reported in the state in four months.

As of Sunday, there were 12,585 active cases reported in the state. That number dropped from 12,840 reported Saturday, but still increased from the 11,903 reported Friday. The active cases also increased from the 10,141 reported last Sunday.

The active cases reported Saturday and Sunday are the highest reported since Feb. 16.

There were 245 patients hospitalized for covid-19 on Sunday -- the same that was reported on Friday. There were 246 patients reported Saturday. The number has increased since the 185 reported last Sunday.

As of Sunday there were 51 patients in intensive care units. The number was 50 on Friday and 54 on Saturday. Saturday's total is the highest since 55 patients were reported on March 23.

There were 10 people on ventilators on Sunday. The state reported 11 on Saturday and 12 on Friday.

Overall the state has tracked 11,585 covid-19 deaths since March 2020. No new deaths were reported Sunday. The number increased by 21 in the past week.

The rolling seven-day average for deaths was three on Sunday. It is down by five since last Sunday.

As of Sunday there were 1,622,104 people fully vaccinated in the state. There have been 690,194 boosters administered.

Pulaski County leads the state in covid-19 numbers with 29 cases. Benton County follows with 16 cases and Washington County with 12.

The Arkansas Department of Health didn't release daily covid-19 information Saturday because of technical problems.

On Friday, the state recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day, and Saturday's 1,403 cases indicate a continuation of the recent upward trend. While hospitalizations from covid-19 have also been rising, they have not come close to the peaks of severely ill Arkansans during past surges caused by the Delta and Omicron waves.

As the nation marks July 4, the average number of daily deaths from covid-19 in the United States is hovering around 360. Last year, during a similar summer lull, it was around 228 in early July, The Associated Press reported.