Find the keystone

July Fourth brings to mind the iconic structures in the United States, the monuments to American history and ingenuity.

When my daughter Kate and I stood under the soaring structure of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis a few weeks ago, we marveled at its triangular proportions, the three-sided legs providing support and flexibility at once. At 630 feet high, the top sways up to 18 inches in high winds while the north and south legs plant in stability.

At least, that's what the exhibits in the Gateway Arch museum said. I'm no engineer, but I am interested in those transformational moments in history when a person says, "I have an idea" and does the work to accomplish it.

Layer after layer of metal triangles placed one on top of the other, welded with steel and weighted with the confidence of engineers and the hope of artists, created these legs. Their heft caused a natural bend toward one another. When it was time to join the legs, they had to be pushed apart by jacks so the 10-ton keystone piece could complete the arch. The keystone remains central to its form and stability.

While I watched the sun reflected off that middle piece, my mind briefly drifted to Little Rock.

Human nature inspires a natural bend to one another, a desire to live in communities and hitch the prospect of prosperity to one another. The genius of flourishing American cities is not only to allow, but to advocate for, that natural pull, to use the diversity of experience to provide a solid tomorrow.

Little Rock has seen eras when the natural pull was thwarted by human intervention, when segregation of races, thoughts, and beliefs pervaded our culture. But the pull continues. Despite the problems of today, it continues to beckon us to come together and find that keystone that will provide a lasting link.

It's unfortunate that we get caught up in the tyranny of the moment, limiting ourselves to today's headlines instead of allowing the flow of an imperfect history to join with the concept of an optimistic future. In truth, this moment is the result of an imperfect history.

This moment is fuel for a future that can be fully sustaining in its success.

Little Rock's greatest challenges today reflect those in much of the rest of the country: a rejection of human nature, an embrace of a system that pushes apart instead of joining as one piece.

Staring into the magnitude of the Gateway Arch, it's not a stretch to understand the future of Little Rock's prosperity lies in its own keystone. Often physically separated by ill-conceived and sometimes immoral planning, the natural pull is still there.

We can find the keystone in our city as reflected in our schools and economy, in our landscape and history. We can find the same keystone that keeps the United States among the greatest ideas ever conceived.

We can find it once again because it is, simply, us.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.