Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Union County

EL DORADO -- Heavy rainfall caused flooding and impassable roads throughout parts of Union County on Sunday as a narrow band of storms dropped between 4 and 7 inches of rain by 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for central Union County at 8:36 a.m. Sunday, lasting until noon and later a flash flood warning for the entire county from around 11:40 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flash flood warnings were also issued for Union and Claiborne parishes in north Louisiana.

In the updated warning, the weather service advised that "between 5 and 9 inches of rain [had] fallen" in Union County, Arkansas by 11:35 a.m.

Smackover and Norphlet both experienced some flooding as a result of the storms, according to city officials.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport also warned that El Dorado, Huttig, Junction City, Strong, Calion, Lawson, Urbana, Wesson, Lisbon, Lapile, Mount Holly, Felsenthal, Hillsboro, Catesville, Lockhart, Taylorville and Aurelle could all see flash flooding.

Norphlet Mayor Jim Crotty said the city planned to block portions of Arkansas 335 on Sunday morning because of flooding in anticipation of state Highway Department crews' arrival. Norphlet is just north of El Dorado and south of Smackover.

In Smackover, city Treasurer/Reporter Rick East reported around noon on Sunday that there was "lots of water and some flooding in downtown lower areas."

"[Flooding] has decreased with the rain slowing; most main roads are drivable," East wrote in a text message to the News-Times later Sunday morning.

East also reported that First Baptist Church on Seventh Street in Smackover canceled Sunday services because of "some flooding."

Calion Mayor Bill Yutzy reported Sunday morning that Calion was experiencing "high water but nothing serious."

In El Dorado, several roads became impassable during the heaviest parts of the morning rain.

According to the El Dorado Police Department, Mount Holly, Timberlane, 19th Street, Tanglewood, Parnell, Carol and sections of West Hillsboro Street and North West Avenue were impassable or potentially impassable around 10 a.m.

Photos and video said to show street flooding in Smackover and in El Dorado were posted Sunday morning on Twitter.

Officials at Moro Bay State Park told the weather service that some roads inside the park were covered by water.

The weather forecast for the rest of the holiday week calls for dry and hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s statewide.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the state from noon today until 8 p.m. and urged residents to take precautions if spending time outdoors.