DEAR HELOISE: I work as a waitress. We make less than minimum wage and rely on tips to help us make ends meet each month. The standard tip from customers used to be 15% to 20%, but now with inflation we're lucky to get a 10% tip.

I recently waited on a table of 12 people, and instead of a tip, they left me a pamphlet titled "Take a Real Tip." It was their religious doctrine! I guess it never dawned on them that the grocery store won't let me pay with their pamphlet.

It's not just me. I've talked with other people who are in the same boat as I am. We rely on those tips. I know a tip is a gratuity, a thank you, and we are not owed the additional money. But please remember that waitressing is hard work. We're on our feet all day or all night, we carry heavy trays to your table, and we get our customers additional items they might need. Please keep in mind that we have families to support and bills to pay, and a tip is always appreciated. So when you're tempted to walk away and not leave a tip or to leave us a tiny one, you make our lives difficult, perhaps making it impossible to make ends meet that month.

When you come for a meal, we take care of you. Won't you take care of us with a tip?

-- Ginnie T.,

Yorktown, N.Y.

DEAR READER: I know the service industry is oftentimes a difficult business. Inflation has hit every household and caused many people to tighten their belts, give up a vacation, skip buying a car and rethink many purchases. Believe me, from the letters and emails I get, I know most Americans are struggling each month. Hang in there. It'll get better, but it will take time.

DEAR READERS: Schedule time for exercise:

• Take your dog for a walk early in the morning or late in the evening.

• Go swimming; take the kids to a community pool and teach them to swim.

• Join a dance class.

• Go bowling, play tennis or take up racewalking.

• Go for a stroll through a park, a museum or just down the street with a friend.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm the manager of a large hotel in Orlando, Fla., and we get travelers from all over the globe. Sometimes, a guest is not pleased with their room, and when that happens, they should call the front desk and ask to speak to the manager. We are eager to keep your business and will do all we can to accommodate your requests. Try to never arrive after midnight.

Always leave your room key in the same place when you enter the room. This way you won't lose it and it'll always be easier to find. Before you leave, check the bathroom, closet and drawers for personal items. You might be surprised by the things people forget to pack before they leave us.

-- G.J.T., Orlando, Fla.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com