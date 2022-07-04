Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; police investigate

North Little Rock Police Department is investigating the death of a homeless individual found in the 4200 block of Smokey Lane as a homicide, according to police officials.

Officers found the body of a man in a small encampment in woods near Smokey Lane, a release states. The officers responded to the area at 3:07 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about an unresponsive male.

The body was transported to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, the release said.

"Detectives have since learned that the manner of death has been ruled a homicide," the release says. "The cause of death is not being released at this time as it is a detail of an ongoing investigation."

The name of the victim also has not be released as officials work to notify the next of the kin, the release says.

Sgt. Carmen Helton said a news release was sent out as soon as officers determined the investigation was upgraded to a homicide.