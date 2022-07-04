Joe Manchin, U.S. senator from West Virginia, announced that Hershel Williams, a Marine veteran and the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

Valerie Caproni, a federal judge, granted bail to a New York developer and three other men serving prison time for a bid-rigging scheme related to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic redevelopment program after the Supreme Court agreed to hear their appeal of their convictions.

Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont, wrote on Twitter that U.S. travelers “are sick of airlines ripping them off, canceling flights at the last minute and delaying flights for hours on end,” and called for the Transportation Department to fine airlines for canceling flights.

Daniel Sacks, an OBGYN in West Palm Beach, Fla., said some pregnant people who take pills to induce an abortion may not “go and get care when something goes wrong. They will be worried about prosecution and being judged” in light of the state’s 15-week cutoff for abortions.

L e s l i e Hof f m a n , Yavapai County, Ariz., recorder, and longtime elections director Lynn Constabile are resigning because of “the nastiness that we have dealt with” from supporters of former President Donald Trump, who claims he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud.

Akile Akai, the Uhuru Movement’s director of agitation and propaganda, said its Pan-African flag outside its St. Petersburg, Fla., headquarters was torched due to the decline of “social system and facade of normalcy based on oppression, colonialism and exploitation.” Isaac Argro, the 22-year-old ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman who was shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller, was ordered jailed without bail on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree weapons possession.

Ed Sicher, president of the Allied Pilots Association, said a “technical glitch” in American Airlines’ pilot scheduling system led to more than 37,000 of flying hours this month to be dropped into open time.

Gavin Newsom, Democratic governor of California, released his first television ad of the general election campaign urging “all of you living in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love.”



