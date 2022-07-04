Independence Day schedules

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Independence Day holiday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Today's routes will be delayed.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Routes will run one day late. Friday will be regular schedule.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today's routes will run Tuesday. Recyling routes will be delayed.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed today.

State: Offices will be closed today.

Federal: Offices will be closed today.

State Capitol: The building will remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed today. Routes will not be run and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County Special: Offices will be closed today.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be closed today and bus routes will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Independence Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.