Must save our nation

"We the people" is the start of the preamble to our Constitution. Our nation was set up by our founders, to be supported and monitored by its people. We are to help carry out the vision of promoting the general welfare, and liberty and justice for all.

On Jan. 20, 1981, Ronald Reagan said: "The government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem." I believe from day one, he violated his oath of office, as did the Republicans that followed. Republicans put party first and nation last. Reagan started the destruction of this nation and democracy, and for 42 years they have followed this. People under 40 have never seen a Republican Party that does what is best for the country. They are selfish and self-serving. They have violated their oath of office, morals, ethics, and have continued the self-serving, putting party above country.

"We the people" must purge those with this mentality. Our government is supposed to be for all the people. Everyone must be involved with selfless purpose, and not self-serving interests. The problem is identified, but the solutions will never be implemented any more than we will ever achieve "liberty and justice for all." This is because we have "me the people" and the "give it to me now" generations, rather than "we the people." But our nation and democracy are at risk, and we must keep trying.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Proud to be American

I'm a real supporter of the findings of the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, standing tall for their oath and the Constitution, for the violence at the Capitol. Millions saw and heard the truth of the event on national TV outlets. The facts are the facts, and some type of justice should prevail.

I'm proud to have been one vote counted and in the majority of voters in the 2020 national election voting for democracy, freedom, liberty, saluting the flag, and laws of the republic--not the minority of false claims the election was stolen for an autocratic form of government and their laws and power to rule "We the People."

It's time to celebrate and jointly close the divide, supporting once again the policies in forming the country and history for decades. Adopt a new slogan of "Keep America Special Again."

GEORGE ROWLAND

Fayetteville

Argument didn't work

Edward Chevallier in his recent letter to the Democrat-Gazette states his belief that the 2020 election results don't add up because Joe Biden got more votes than Barack Obama. Biden didn't have to run against Obama, so that argument is moot.

The simple explanation is record voter turnout and dissatisfaction with Trump.

JEFF BARBER

Fayetteville