Little Rock police investigate fatal shooting

by Will Langhorne | Today at 7:56 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting death that occurred at 2:15 a.m Monday in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

Officers responding to the shooting found a man dead and a woman suffering from non life-threatening injuries, according to a social media post from the department.

Police determined there was no immediate threat in the area based on a preliminary assessment, according to the report.

The investigation is still ongoing, said Mark Edwards, department spokesman, on Monday.

Police had not released the identities of the victims as of Monday evening.

