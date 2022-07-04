Local teens introduced to STEM

The Kansas City Teen Summit Summer STEM Connection is working with students in Altheimer and Wilmot in Arkansas this summer.

"These towns are exposing high school students to higher education opportunities in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math)," according to a news release.

The program began June 20 and will continue through July 21. Through partnerships with educational institutions such as the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, teens are having a unique opportunity to learn what it takes to succeed in class and in STEM careers.

"With the support of Dr. Charles Colen (UAPB), Dr. Michael Blazier (UAM), Altheimer's Mayor Zola Hudson, and Wilmot's Mayor Carolyn Harris, young adults in their communities are learning about STEM subjects and careers, such as animal science, rural heat studies, assessing tree growth, surveying, biology, and installing a Blinky Robot. They are also learning about credit scores, investing, how to build a financial plan, and much more," according to the release.

Students will spend two weeks on the college campus nearest them, rotating through a different STEM subject or activity each day. In July they will evaluate heat data and/or plant native plants that are healthy for the environment.

A few years ago the program was challenged by an academic slowdown.

"At least 20% of students were expected to fail a course, and attendance was expected to drop. During this time teachers conducted Zoom classes and were not able to see if the students were paying attention. If the student was not a self-learner, they could have easily fallen behind. In a recent report, the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education stated that 'Arkansas's students, educators, and communities finished the 2021 year strong and successful'," according to the release.

Brenette Wilder, founder of Kansas City Teen Summit, applauds the progress.

"This is great news! I believe that with the resilience and dedication of our teachers and community leaders, we were able to overcome those turbulent times," she said.

"That's what makes this summer so sweet. Summer 2022 brings a new appreciation for in-person learning and the importance of learning within a community group. So, join me by celebrating our small-town communities. They kept education a high priority. Let's also encourage our children when we see them succeeding in their endeavors. And, in the future please consider supporting your local mayors and nonprofit organizations by becoming a community donor and volunteer," Wilder said.

Wilder also thanked supporters for their donations and efforts: Ben J. Altheimer Foundation, National Wildlife Federation, Evergy, Ross Stores, Benevity, Sunflower Health, Altheimer Alumni, Wilmot Alumni, Mr. and Mrs. Randall Ferguson, UAPB, and UAM.