MASTER CLASS: Strength-training programs push back against rising ruin of time





Aging brings about subtle musculoskeletal changes that often go unnoticed — at first. But after age 30, people begin losing as much as 3% to 5% per decade. This decline can be slowed or even halted with a comprehensive strength-training program.

In a nutshell, muscular strength is a "use it or lose it" human attribute.

Thus, the prescription for maintaining strength throughout life is to use your muscles, to keep applying your strength to the world. The easiest way to do so is a strength-training program. But all programs are not created equal, and some can do more harm than good.

Let's talk about the key attributes of an anti-aging strength-training regimen.

First, focus on the large muscle groups. Most gyms have a row of machines dedicated to the larger groups, including machines for working the quadriceps, hamstrings, chest, shoulders and back, at minimum. This is a great place to start. Your smaller muscle groups will also support most of the large muscle group movements anyway.

Performing two or three sets of eight to 12 repetitions is recommended, and your workout frequency should be three or four days per week, almost every week.

That might sound like a lot, but this routine doesn't have to be an hour-long workout. A large-muscle machine "circuit" can be done in about 20 minutes in most cases.

The second key to think about for anti-aging training is speed. And I can't stress this enough. Move slowly through the range of motion for each exercise (take about 4 seconds for each repetition). Force the muscles to contract with each repetition, and minimize the role of momentum.

We've all seen our fellow exercisers clanging weights as they move through their set like there's a fire in the building. This is not recommended for a variety of reasons, mostly because it's dangerous.

Finally, remember to stretch before and after strength training. Aging also reduces muscle elasticity, which is why I've started going to a stretching gym one or two times a week. As I mentioned in my June 27 column (see arkansasonline.com/74stretch), I have really enjoyed the extra flexibility and reduced discomfort. I went for my third session last night, and I'm feeling great.

This week's exercise is designed to strengthen the arm muscles, specifically the biceps. I selected the kettlebell for this movement, mostly because it's so versatile.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/74master/]





1. Select a medium-weight kettlebell and place it on the floor.

2. Grab a hand towel and feed it through the handle of the kettlebell.

3. Grasp one end of the towel with each hand.

4. Stand up with your feet shoulder width apart while holding the kettlebell with the towel.

5. Perform 12 curls in front of your torso by flexing the elbows.

6. Intentionally squeeze the biceps with each repetition.

7. Perform two or three sets.

This movement is perfect for an anti-aging program because it also requires postural stability throughout. Having the kettlebell in front of the body forces the lower back, hamstrings and gluteals to contract for postural maintenance.

Good things come along with that. So, let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



