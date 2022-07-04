McKenzie, Guardians’ pen limit Yanks to one hit

CLEVELAND -- About the same time New York Yankees star Aaron Judge grabbed a helmet and bat to pinch-hit, the Guardians committed a ninth-inning error that threatened to sabotage a great win.

In the moment, Manager Terry Francona's emotions nearly got the best of him.

"When the ball came out of his glove, I almost started crying," Francona said.

Cleveland pulled it together.

Triston McKenzie shut down New York's big-bashing lineup over seven superb innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving the Guardians a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs -- homering in the fourth and hitting a clutch RBI single in the eighth -- as the Guardians salvaged the series finale and handed the Yankees just their seventh loss in 32 games.

McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth. The right-hander, who has been hurt by giving up home runs this season, kept the ball in the park and the Yankees off balance.

"I don't think any of us came into this game looking at the Yankees as the No. 1 team in baseball," McKenzie said. "We came out here looking at them as a team we have to beat."

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 2 Angels star Mike Trout finished 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall in the final as Houston completed a three-game sweep.

MARINERS 2, ATHLETICS 1 Julio Rodriguez homered on Frankie Montas' first pitch and drove in both runs, Robbie Ray (7-6) struck out a season-high 12 as Seattle defeated Oakland.

ORIOLES 3, TWINS 1 Tyler Wells (7-4) won his sixth consecutive decision, striking out a career-high seven while allowing one run and three hits in six innings as Baltimore defeated Minnesota.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 1 Shane Baz (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings and struck out seven for his first win in five league starts ths season as Tampa Bay defeated Toronto.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 4 Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera homered in a three-run second inning off Tarik Skubal (5-7), as Kansas City defeated Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 2, PIRATES 0 Brandon Woodruff (7-3) gave up six hits and struck out eight in six innings as Milwaukee defeated Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 4 Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead infield single in the 10th off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-3).

PADRES 4, DODGERS 2 Jake Cronenworth lined a single off the back of Craig Kimbrel (1-4) to spark a four-run ninth as San Diego avoided a four-game sweep against Los Angeles. Luke Voit hit a tying double and Eric Hosmer singled home the go-ahead run.

PHILLIES 4, CARDINALS 0 Zack Wheeler (6-4) pitched seven strong innings and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto each hit home runs as Philadelphia took two of three from St. Louis.

REDS 4, BRAVES 3 Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth against A.J. Minter (4-2) as Cincinnati defeated Atlanta.

ROCKIES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5 C.J. Cron hit a pair of three-run home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth off Noe Ramirez (2-2) as Colorado overcame a 5-0 deficit to beat Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 4, RANGERS 1 Eduardo Escobar homered for the third consecutive game, Starling Marte went deep for the second consecutive day and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double to help New York defeat Texas.

RED SOX 4, CUBS 2 (11) Pitcher Rowan Wick (1-3) threw Trevor Story's comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and Boston avoided a three-game sweep.

WHITE SOX 13, GIANTS 4 Lucas Giolito (5-4) gave up three hits in six innings as Chicago finished a three-game sweep of San Francisco.