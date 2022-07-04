McLaughlin celebrates family reunion, victory

LEXINGTON, Ohio -- As Scott McLaughlin celebrated with his parents and Team Penske on the quaint victory podium at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a full-blown crisis raged across the paddock at Andretti Autosport.

McLaughlin picked up his second career IndyCar victory on Sunday, his first with his parents in attendance after a 31-month separation because of the pandemic. Wayne McLaughlin paced pit lane over the closing laps, while his wife, Diane, wiped away a tear as their only son crossed the finish line.

"I'm just so excited for him just that he could get a win while we were here," Wayne McLaughlin told The Associated Press in victory lane. "I knew he wanted to do that, but we'd never talked about it because we didn't want to put any pressure on him. What an amazing result."

It was one of the few celebrations at Mid-Ohio, where Chevrolet lost five cars to malfunctions and the Andretti camp fumed over contact between its drivers. Team owner Michael Andretti stormed away from Alexander Rossi's pit stand after contact between Rossi and teammate Romain Grosjean knocked them both off course, and Andretti was later seen in a heated discussion with Rossi's father.

Rossi is leaving Andretti at the end of the season to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.

Rossi and Grosjean had repeated wheel-to-wheel contact and one of the bumps knocked the steering wheel out of Rossi's hands, leaving him unable to turn as both cars went off course.

"What the hell is wrong with him?" Grosjean screamed.

Grosjean was less than pleased to later receive team orders to aid Rossi's finish.

"What do you want me to do? Just block everyone behind and not go ahead?" Grosjean asked.

Told that yes, Andretti Autosport expected Grosjean to hold up traffic to help his teammates, the Frenchman declined.

"Because Rossi put me in the wall, so I am not going to protect him," Grosjean replied.

Grosjean was then informed of the stakes via team radio: "Rossi is not a lap down, you are."

Rossi finished 19th, Grosjean was 21st and Colton Herta spun mid-race and finished 15th, best of the four-car Andretti fleet. Rossi downplayed the drama after the race.

"Just a racing incident," he said. "He was on a softer tire and probably going to get around me, but he likes to do it fast and early. I had to test him there and obviously that's unfortunate to tap into a teammate, but that's the way it goes."

Tensions were far more at ease at Team Penske, which celebrated both the McLaughlin win and brilliant drive from Will Power from 21st to third and double podium for Chevrolet.

For McLaughlin, the win may go down as one of the most special victories of his career. His parents finally were able to leave New Zealand in May to attend the Indianapolis 500 and booked their trip to maximize their visas, planning nine IndyCar races on their tour of the United States. It took four to see their son drive his Team Penske entry to victory lane.

When he won his first race in February on the street course in St. Petersburg, Fla., he had to celebrate with his parents via FaceTime. McLaughlin, who won three consecutive V8 Supercars championships in Australia before moving to IndyCar, said his parents had last been present at a win at the Bathurst 1000 in 2019.

IndyCar champion Alex Palou finished second for Chip Ganassi Racing and Honda, and Power closed out the podium. Power had been penalized in qualifying, started 21st, spun in the opening laps and charged through the field to finish third.

Scott McLaughlin celebrates in Victory Circle after winning an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)



Scott McLaughlin races during an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)



Scott McLaughlin leads Alex Palou through a corner during an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)



Scott McLaughlin competes during an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)



Jimmie Johnson makes a pit stop during an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

