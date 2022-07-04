• Representatives for Ricky Martin have denied allegations that led to a restraining order against the Puerto Rican superstar, who has not been charged with any crime. Police said Saturday a judge had issued the order Friday against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the artist in the upscale neighborhood in Dorado where the singer lives. The order was filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law and police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who filed the order. Representatives for Martin described the allegations as "completely false and fabricated," People magazine reported. It did not name the representatives. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated," they told the magazine. El Vocero, a Puerto Rico newspaper, said the order states that Martin and the other person dated for seven months. The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner's house at least three times. "The petitioner fears for his safety," El Vocero quoted the order as saying. Valencia said he order prohibits Martin from contacting or calling the person who filed it and a judge will later determine at a hearing whether the order should remain in place or be lifted. He noted that the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact police. The request went straight to the court. The Associated Press has not obtained a copy of the order.

• Actress Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman. The "Freaky Friday" star said she was the "luckiest woman in the world" in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance. "I am stunned that you are my husband," Lohan wrote, adding that "every woman should feel like this everyday." The couple had announced their engagement last November. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered. While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for "a smart businessman" and someone who doesn't like the spotlight. Shammas' Instagram account is private.