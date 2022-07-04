BASKETBALL

Bulls, Dragic reach deal

The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on three-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA Finals. Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in three-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.

BASEBALL

LA, catcher agree to contract

Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and '24 rather than become a free agent after this year's World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85.

Yanks' reliever heads to IL

Yankees rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation, leaving New York's solid bullpen without a key piece nearing the season's halfway point. Marinaccio felt discomfort in his shoulder after pitching in Saturday's 13-4 win over the Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader. The right-hander came in after Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning. The Yankees decided it would be best for the 27-year-old to get some extended rest to heal. Marinaccio has been terrific since being called up on May 21. He's pitched 15 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just an infield single with 17 strikeouts.

Bogaerts suffers laceration

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday's game against the Cubs with a left thigh laceration. In the seventh inning, Bogaerts covered second when Willson Contreras ran to steal it. Contreras' spikes appeared to slide into Bogaerts' left leg as Bogaerts tagged him out. Chicago Manager David Ross challenged the call, but it was confirmed upon review. Bogaerts walked off the field after being assessed by the training staff. The 29-year-old is batting .318 with 31 RBI this season. He went 0 of 3 with a walk before exiting.

GOLF

Dou claims win in Colorado

Zecheng "Marty" Dou of China ran off three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine and closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Carl Yuan in The Ascendant in Berthoud, Colo., for his first Korn Ferry Tour title in three years. The victory moved Dou up to No. 2 in the points list and assured him of having a PGA Tour card for the first time in five years. Yuan, who leads the Korn Ferry points list, began the back nine on the TPC Colorado with four consecutive birdies and briefly had the lead. Dou caught him with a birdie on the 13th, and then he added birdies on the 15th and 16th to take control. Yuan, also from China, bogeyed the 18th and allowed Dou to take a two-shot lead to the final hole. He also closed with a bogey. Zack Fischer (Benton) finished his week with a 74 and completed the tournament at 5-under 283.

A first for Poland's Meronk

Adrian Meronk became Poland's first winner on the European tour with a superb closing stretch at Mount Juliet for a 6-under 66 and a three-shot victory in the Irish Open in Thomastown, Ireland. Meronk was one shot behind Ryan Fox of New Zealand with four holes remaining when he went birdie-birdie-eagle to give himself room for error on the tough closing hole. He made par and walked off the 18th green soaked in a champagne celebration. Fox closed with a 64, and he feared a bogey on the final hole might cost him in the end. Meronk played so well over the closing stretch that it didn't matter. Meronk tied for the lead with a 25-foot birdie on the 15th, made an 18-foot birdie putt on the next hole and then effectively ended it with an eagle from just short of the green on the par-5 17th hole. Meronk finished at 20-under 268. Meronk, who played college golf at East Tennessee State, will be the first Polish player in the British Open at St. Andrews in two weeks.

HOCKEY

Tampa trades key defender

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators on Sunday, clearing significant salary cap space to make more moves this offseason. They received defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash in the deal. Exchanging McDonagh's $6.75 million cap hit for Myers' $2.55 million could allow the Eastern Conference champions to bring back top left winger and playoff star Ondrej Palat. Tampa Bay might also now have the room to bring back defenseman Jan Rutta, who like Palat was set to be a free agent when the market opens July 13. McDonagh, 33, was a key part of Tampa Bay winning the Stanley Cup back to back in 2020 and '21 and reaching the final this past season. He is under contract for four more years and gives the Predators another seasoned player on the blue line who has reached the playoffs in each of his 12 NHL seasons.